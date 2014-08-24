Editors Choice

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Members of Libya's coast guard recover the body of a migrant who drowned off Tripoli's coast, August 23, 2014. A wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants has sunk just one kilometre (half a mile) off the Libyan coast, the coast guard said on Saturday, and most passengers were feared drowned. Migrants have been streaming out of North Africa in rickety boats in rising numbers for years. Many head for Italy, and so far in 2014, the total number reaching Italian shores has passed 100,000, the Italian government said this week. Libya is a major departure point for this journey, and human traffickers are exploiting the political chaos and lack of security that has blighted the country since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in an uprising in 2011. Picture taken August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli

Close