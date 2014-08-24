Editors Choice
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man comforts a woman who were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Umar Akmal during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Hambantota August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A view of what witnesses said was an explosion caused by an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza City August 23, 2014. Israeli aircraft bombed the Gaza Strip on Saturday and Palestinian militants fired rockets at the Jewish state, the military said,...more
Multi-coloured dyes are thrown in the air by participants during Sydney's Color Run, August 24, 2014. Inspired by the Hindu Holi festival, participants take part in a five kilometer long run dotted with locations where colored powders are thrown in a...more
A woman protesting for the killing of unarmed teen Michael Brown holds a placard towards unseen supporters of officer Darren Wilson who gathered outside of Barney's Sports Pub in St. Louis, Missouri August 23, 2014. No arrests were recorded...more
Protesters are seen below mounted police who are controlling a demonstration against an election meeting organised by right-wing political group The Party of the Swedes (Svenskarnas Parti) at a square in central Malmo, southern Sweden August 23,...more
China's Wu Shengping competes during the women's 10m platform diving final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, are seen as they prepare tea for breakfast at Bajed Kadal refugee camp, southwest of Dohuk province, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Michael Hooper (C), captain of Australia's Wallabies, is tackled by Keven Mealamu and Sam Whitelock (2nd L) of New Zealand's All Blacks during their second Bledisloe Cup rugby championship match at Eden Park in Auckland August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel...more
Interception of rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen near the southern town of Ashkelon August 23, 2014. Egypt called on Israel and the Palestinians on Saturday to halt hostilities and resume...more
Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) health workers prepare at ELWA's hospital isolation camp during the visit of Senior United Nations (U.N.) System Coordinator for Ebola, David Nabarro, in Monrovia August 23, 2014. As the outbreak has spread across...more
A Chinese J-11 fighter jet is seen flying near a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon about 215 km (135 miles) east of China's Hainan Island in this U.S. Department of Defense handout photo taken August 19, 2014. China on Saturday called US criticism of an...more
Spain's Irene Vazquez Gea competes during the women's 5,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Shi'ite fighters, from the brigades of peace loyal to Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), take part in...more
Swansea City's Ashley Williams (C) stops a free-kick taken by Burnley's Ross Wallace during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Media personnel cover an event organized to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Human National Flag" from the top of a bus at Tundhikhel, in Kathmandu August 23, 2014. According to the organizer Bhawesh Khanal, President of...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Members of Libya's coast guard recover the body of a migrant who drowned off Tripoli's coast, August 23, 2014. A wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants has sunk just one kilometre...more
Sondra Fifer (C) confronts demonstrators supporting Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson during a rally in St. Louis, Missouri August 23, 2014. Demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri, gathered in intense heat on Saturday to pray and mark two weeks...more
