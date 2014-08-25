Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Aug 25, 2014 | 12:40pm BST

Editor's choice

Friends and relatives of four-year-old Israeli boy Daniel Tregerman mourn during his funeral in a cemetery near the border with the Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. Tregerman was killed by a mortar attack from Gaza, the first Israeli child to die in the six-week conflict. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friends and relatives of four-year-old Israeli boy Daniel Tregerman mourn during his funeral in a cemetery near the border with the Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. Tregerman was killed by a mortar attack from Gaza, the first Israeli child to die in the...more

Monday, August 25, 2014
Friends and relatives of four-year-old Israeli boy Daniel Tregerman mourn during his funeral in a cemetery near the border with the Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. Tregerman was killed by a mortar attack from Gaza, the first Israeli child to die in the six-week conflict. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 24
Ahmed Gueye from Senegal prepares before a fight at the Sport Palace during the third stage of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) regional wrestling event in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Ahmed Gueye from Senegal prepares before a fight at the Sport Palace during the third stage of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) regional wrestling event in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Monday, August 25, 2014
Ahmed Gueye from Senegal prepares before a fight at the Sport Palace during the third stage of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) regional wrestling event in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
2 / 24
A damaged aircraft is pictured after shelling at Tripoli International Airport August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli

A damaged aircraft is pictured after shelling at Tripoli International Airport August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli

Monday, August 25, 2014
A damaged aircraft is pictured after shelling at Tripoli International Airport August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
Close
3 / 24
Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. The 6.0 earthquake rocked wine county north of San Francisco, injuring dozens of people, damaging historical buildings, setting some homes on fire and causing power outages around the picturesque town of Napa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. The 6.0 earthquake rocked wine county north of San Francisco, injuring dozens of people, damaging historical buildings, setting some...more

Monday, August 25, 2014
Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. The 6.0 earthquake rocked wine county north of San Francisco, injuring dozens of people, damaging historical buildings, setting some homes on fire and causing power outages around the picturesque town of Napa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 24
Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, August 25, 2014
Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
5 / 24
People bury the bodies of three Palestinian boys from the Juda family and their mother, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

People bury the bodies of three Palestinian boys from the Juda family and their mother, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, August 25, 2014
People bury the bodies of three Palestinian boys from the Juda family and their mother, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 24
A man slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the week-long celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 24, 2014. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top of a pole and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A man slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the week-long celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 24, 2014. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back...more

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the week-long celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 24, 2014. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top of a pole and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
7 / 24
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, August 25, 2014
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
8 / 24
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. Islamic State militants stormed the air base, capturing most of it from government forces after days of fighting over the strategic location, a witness and a monitoring group said. Fighting raged inside the walls of the Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in an area otherwise controlled by IS, which has seized large areas of Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. Islamic State militants...more

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. Islamic State militants stormed the air base, capturing most of it from government forces after days of fighting over the strategic location, a witness and a monitoring group said. Fighting raged inside the walls of the Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in an area otherwise controlled by IS, which has seized large areas of Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 24
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, August 25, 2014
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 24
A participant arrives on his vintage Riley sports car during the British Car Meeting 2014 in the village of Mollis east of Zurich, Switzerland August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A participant arrives on his vintage Riley sports car during the British Car Meeting 2014 in the village of Mollis east of Zurich, Switzerland August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Monday, August 25, 2014
A participant arrives on his vintage Riley sports car during the British Car Meeting 2014 in the village of Mollis east of Zurich, Switzerland August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
11 / 24
Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, August 25, 2014
Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 24
A British man infected with the Ebola virus is loaded into an Royal Air Force (RAF) ambulance after being flown home on a C17 plane from Sierra Leone, at Northolt air base outside London, August 24, 2014. The British medical worker was flown home from West Africa after becoming the first Briton infected in an Ebola epidemic. The man was then driven to the Royal Free Hospital in London, where he will be treated in a purpose-built ward. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A British man infected with the Ebola virus is loaded into an Royal Air Force (RAF) ambulance after being flown home on a C17 plane from Sierra Leone, at Northolt air base outside London, August 24, 2014. The British medical worker was flown home...more

Monday, August 25, 2014
A British man infected with the Ebola virus is loaded into an Royal Air Force (RAF) ambulance after being flown home on a C17 plane from Sierra Leone, at Northolt air base outside London, August 24, 2014. The British medical worker was flown home from West Africa after becoming the first Briton infected in an Ebola epidemic. The man was then driven to the Royal Free Hospital in London, where he will be treated in a purpose-built ward. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
13 / 24
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, Liberia August 24, 2014. In an attempt to contain the virus, Liberia imposed a quarantine in West Point, a large slum in the capital Monrovia, on August 19. Security forces have been deployed to stop people from entering or leaving the area. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, Liberia August 24, 2014. In an attempt to contain the virus, Liberia imposed a quarantine in West...more

Monday, August 25, 2014
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, Liberia August 24, 2014. In an attempt to contain the virus, Liberia imposed a quarantine in West Point, a large slum in the capital Monrovia, on August 19. Security forces have been deployed to stop people from entering or leaving the area. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
14 / 24
Smoke rises as a Palestinian woman inspects her house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises as a Palestinian woman inspects her house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, August 25, 2014
Smoke rises as a Palestinian woman inspects her house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
15 / 24
A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, August 25, 2014
A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 24
Beyonce smiles with Jay-Z and daughter Ivy Blue after accepting the Video Vanguard Award on stage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce smiles with Jay-Z and daughter Ivy Blue after accepting the Video Vanguard Award on stage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce smiles with Jay-Z and daughter Ivy Blue after accepting the Video Vanguard Award on stage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 24
A cloth-covered idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi, India August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A cloth-covered idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi, India August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Monday, August 25, 2014
A cloth-covered idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi, India August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
18 / 24
A Palestinian boy looks out a car window driving past the rubble of a residential tower, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out a car window driving past the rubble of a residential tower, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, August 25, 2014
A Palestinian boy looks out a car window driving past the rubble of a residential tower, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
19 / 24
Britain's Josh Collins riding Spook a Little competes in the team reining competition and 1st individual qualifying at the World Equestrian Games at the d'Ornano stadium in Caen, France August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Britain's Josh Collins riding Spook a Little competes in the team reining competition and 1st individual qualifying at the World Equestrian Games at the d'Ornano stadium in Caen, France August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Monday, August 25, 2014
Britain's Josh Collins riding Spook a Little competes in the team reining competition and 1st individual qualifying at the World Equestrian Games at the d'Ornano stadium in Caen, France August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
20 / 24
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
21 / 24
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armored vehicle of NATO-led International Security Assistance force (ISAF) at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

U.S. troops assess the damage to an armored vehicle of NATO-led International Security Assistance force (ISAF) at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

Monday, August 25, 2014
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armored vehicle of NATO-led International Security Assistance force (ISAF) at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
22 / 24
Kalisha Gilmore (L) and Recorida Kennedy (2nd R), pour ice water on Kevin Ephron as he takes the ice bucket challenge in remembrance of Michael Brown along Canfield Drive, where he was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Kalisha Gilmore (L) and Recorida Kennedy (2nd R), pour ice water on Kevin Ephron as he takes the ice bucket challenge in remembrance of Michael Brown along Canfield Drive, where he was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri August 24,...more

Monday, August 25, 2014
Kalisha Gilmore (L) and Recorida Kennedy (2nd R), pour ice water on Kevin Ephron as he takes the ice bucket challenge in remembrance of Michael Brown along Canfield Drive, where he was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
23 / 24
Doll restorer Kerry Stuart rubs a filling compound into the cracked head of a plastic doll at Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 15, 2014. Opened in 1913, Sydney's Doll Hospital has worked on millions of dolls, teddy bears and other toys. Behind a toy shop on a busy suburban street in Sydney's south, "doll surgeons" transplant fingers, toes and heads, and repair broken eye sockets in dolls who were the victim of a childhood tantrum or sibling rivalry, sometimes decades ago. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Doll restorer Kerry Stuart rubs a filling compound into the cracked head of a plastic doll at Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 15, 2014. Opened in 1913, Sydney's Doll Hospital has worked on millions of dolls, teddy bears and other toys. Behind a toy shop...more

Monday, August 25, 2014
Doll restorer Kerry Stuart rubs a filling compound into the cracked head of a plastic doll at Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 15, 2014. Opened in 1913, Sydney's Doll Hospital has worked on millions of dolls, teddy bears and other toys. Behind a toy shop on a busy suburban street in Sydney's south, "doll surgeons" transplant fingers, toes and heads, and repair broken eye sockets in dolls who were the victim of a childhood tantrum or sibling rivalry, sometimes decades ago. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Aug 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

23 Aug 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Aug 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures