Father Jacques Clemens reads at a mass at St. Benoit church in Nalinnes August 15, 2014. Clemens, who celebrated his 105th birthday on July 11, may be the world's oldest living priest who still holds a regular service, the Belgian Catholic Church...more

Father Jacques Clemens reads at a mass at St. Benoit church in Nalinnes August 15, 2014. Clemens, who celebrated his 105th birthday on July 11, may be the world's oldest living priest who still holds a regular service, the Belgian Catholic Church said. Clemens was born in The Hague, Netherlands in 1909 and later moved to Belgium where he was ordained a priest in 1936. Seventy-eight years later, he still holds a regular mass in his parish in the village of Nalinnes, in southern Belgium, in front of 80 faithful. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close