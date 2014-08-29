Servicemen sit atop an armored vehicle as they travel through the steppe near the village of Krasnodarovka in Rostov region August 28, 2014. A Reuters reporter saw a column of armored vehicles and dust-covered troops, one of them with an injured...more

Servicemen sit atop an armored vehicle as they travel through the steppe near the village of Krasnodarovka in Rostov region August 28, 2014. A Reuters reporter saw a column of armored vehicles and dust-covered troops, one of them with an injured face, driving through the Russian steppe just across the border from a part of Ukraine which Kiev says is occupied by Russian troops. None of the men or vehicles had standard military identification marks, but the reporter saw a Mi-8 helicopter with a red star insignia -- consistent with Russian military markings -- land next to a nearby military first aid tent. The column was driving east away from the Ukrainian border across open countryside near the village of Krasnodarovka in Russia's Rostov region. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

