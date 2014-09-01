Edition:
Mother says goodbye to her son, a volunteer in the Kurdish peshmerga forces, as he prepares to leave home for the front line near Tuz Khurmatu, northeast of Tikrit city, Iraq, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Swiss Air Force F/A 18 Hornet aircraft releases flare during the Air14 airshow at the airport in Payerne, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri carry an injured fellow protester during the Revolution March in Islamabad, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Somali government soldier holds his fighting position against suspected militants during an attack at the Jilacow underground cell inside a national security compound in Mogadishu August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi (R) hits an aerial ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Torino at Olympic Stadium in Turin August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Dillon Bracken (L) and Atalya Stachel dance during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga force fires a mortar at Sulaiman Pek front line in the northwest of Tikrit city, Iraq, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People push a broken-down car past a woman in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A 41-year-old man going by the name of Chibatman rides his "Chibatpod" on the road in Chiba, east of Tokyo, August 31, 2014. The man, who dresses up as the comic book superhero Batman, came up with his moniker after adding a prefix of the first three letters of the city name, of which he roams on his three-wheeled motorcycle. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Lazio's Miroslav Klose (R) controls the ball as AC Milan's Ignazio Abate looks on during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan August 31, 2014. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Riot police run away from Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Palestinians sit outside their house that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga force fires a dushka at Sulaiman Pek front line in the northwest of Tikrit city August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (top) is tackled by Liverpool's Javi Manquillo during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

U.N. vehicles drive in Syria, near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Lebanese army soldier Ibrahim Moustafa Shaaban, who was captured by Islamist militants in Arsal, gestures upon his arrival in Al-Mohamara village after his release, in Akkar August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again on August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Leicester City's Liam Moore (R) is restrained by Arsenal's Calum Chambers (2nd L), Mathieu Debuchy and Mathieu Flamini (R) as he tries to contront Arsenal's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, northern England August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A view of an annex of the U.S. embassy in Tripoli during a media tour organised by Operation Dawn, a group of Islamist-leaning forces mainly from Misrata, August 31, 2014, after the group took over the annex. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A woman calls for assistance after being trapped by water at a flooded Ryparken S-train station during a heavy rainstorm in Copenhagen August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jens Astrup/Scanpix Denmark

Pro-democracy protesters hold up their mobile phones during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pictures