Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Luz Elena Munoz holds a photograph of her daughter Nancy Ivette Navarro Munoz while sitting next to the dress of Nancy's 15th birthday celebration, in Ciudad Juarez June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People mourn inside School Number One during a ceremony commemorating the victims of the 2004 hostage crisis in the southern Russian town of Beslan, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Girls walk with their cell phones along the beach at twilight during the Labour Day long weekend in Ft Myers Beach, Florida August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kurdish peshmerga forces celebrate as they take control of Sulaiman Pek from the Islamist State militants, in the northwest of Tikrit city September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Police officers carry packages containing seized cocaine after their arrival at the police airport in Lima September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Pro-democracy lawmakers hold up a banner and signs during a protest as Li Fei, deputy general secretary of the National People's Congress standing committee, speaks during a briefing session in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. The signs read, "shameful". REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Rebel fighters demonstrate with their fake weapons during a military display as part of a graduating ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

First graders attend a festive ceremony to mark the start of another school year in Slaviansk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Soldiers of the Polish Navy take part in a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland, at the World War Two Westerplatte Memorial in Gdansk September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Former Israeli president Shimon Peres is seen with Israeli and Palestinian children during an event opening a year of training of an Israeli-Palestinian soccer program launched by the Peres Center for Peace, in Kibbutz Dorot, outside the Gaza Strip, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A boy swims in a pond in Lalitpur September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Afram Yakoub, chairman of the Assyrian Federation of Sweden poses for a photograph in his office in the town of Sodertalje, south west of Stockholm June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Anti-government protesters run after police personnel during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Melvic Choo, 13, takes the ashes of his father MH17 co-pilot Eugene Choo at his wake in Seremban September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Tourists have dinner as fish swim around them, at the Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean World in Tianjin, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

President Barack Obama delivers remarks at Laborfest 2014 at Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Folk artist Yu Guangjun places "Maohou" figures onto a miniature display at his house in Beijing, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

