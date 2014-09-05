Editor's choice
Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Turiacu Indian territory, near the Centro do Guilherme municipality in the northeast of Maranhao state in the Amazon basin, August 7, 2014. ...more
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he sits on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Israeli worker repairs a fence damaged by a tank in Kibbutz Nahal Oz , just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man walks amidst tents set up on the floor of a gymnasium for parents of freshmen students at Tianjin University in Tianjin municipality, China September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks past a garage set ablaze by what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
NATO leaders watch a fly-past by the Red Arrows during the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Demonstrators sit in the middle of the road during a protest in front of a McDonald's Restaurant In Chicago, Illinois, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vehicles carrying followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement drive on a road leading to the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrators take a break from a protest against the NATO summit taking place at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Members of Vila Franca Xira forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A puddle of melted material is pictured in front of a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces on a road near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man crosses 6th Avenue as the sun sets in New York September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Novak Djokovic of Serbia makes fun of himself after missing a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York early on September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen who declined to give their names, tiptoe through the water in front of "Pip's Dock Street Dogs" after the Chesapeake Bay overflowed its banks at City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
A man climbs down after partially chipping out the cross from the entrance of his house, after taking part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism, at Hasayan town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014....more
Martha's Kitchen is open as the sun rises over Saxis Island, a historic fishing village on Virginia's Eastern Shore October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An orangutan holds a paper bag over its head under the hot sun at the National Zoo in Washington September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, after he showed the house during an interview with...more
A fan reacts outside the clinic where Argentine musician Gustavo Cerati died today at the age of 55 in Buenos Aires September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
President Barack Obama arrives for a dinner at Cardiff Castle, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Regine Grosinger and her three-years-old dog Hope pose in Vienna September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
