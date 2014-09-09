Edition:
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014. . REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Pro-Russian rebels stand near a monument during a ceremony to honor the World War Two defenders of Donetsk from Nazi forces in Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Goel Ratzon sits in a Tel Aviv courtroom September 8, 2014. The Israeli cult leader alleged by prosecutors to have kept 21 wives under his spell for years was convicted on Monday of sexual crimes but acquitted of charges of enslavement. The suspect, Ratzon, 64, had denied the allegations, which prosecutors described as a "mind-boggling" saga of dominance and delusions of deity. REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Iraq's new premier Haider al-Abadi sits during a parliamentary session to vote on Iraq's new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A Palestinian woman makes coffee on a fire outside her makeshift shelter near the ruins of her house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Al Mughraga village in the south of Gaza City September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
The Meadow Fire burns near Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California, in this handout photo released to Reuters on September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jeffrey Trust/National Park Service

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Filmmaker and comedian Mel Brooks gestures as he places his footprints in cement, with a fake sixth finger attached to his left hand, in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A small aircraft flies past a large emerging thunderstorm during sunset near Encinitas, California September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A Palestinian prepares to throw fire crackers during clashes with Israeli police in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A 1960's era Dick Tracy wrist radio is seen in District Heights, Maryland September 8, 2014. With the expected release this week of the Apple iWatch, which would be the company's first new product since 2010, Tracy's two-way wrist radio from the 1940's could be seen by some as a predecessor to today's smartwatch. Tracy wrist radio courtesy of the National Law Enforcement Museum. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Opposing supporters for the Yes and No campaigns, argue in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects an abandoned house in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Ukraine, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a news conference at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, leaves following the company's road show in New York September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A boy covers himself under an umbrella as it rains during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan lunges for a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Britain's Prince William speaks with school children as he officially opens the Dickson Poon University of Oxford China Centre, in Oxford, central England September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Silhouettes of anti-government protesters are seen as they listen to a speech by their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, a Sufi cleric and leader of the political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), in front of the Parliament house in the Red Zone during the Revolution March in Islamabad, Pakistan, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Indian heptathlete Swapna Barman prepares to wear her track shoes before a practice session at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A jogger runs through the snow at Nose Hill Park during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholars program event at the Newseum in Washington September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
