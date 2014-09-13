Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Sep 13, 2014 | 8:15am BST

Editor's Choice

The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014
The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 22
Shi'ite fighters from Mahde Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassan village, near Tikrit in northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite fighters from Mahde Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassan village, near Tikrit in northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Shi'ite fighters from Mahde Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassan village, near Tikrit in northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
2 / 22
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (top, 2nd L) leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (top, 2nd L) leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, September 13, 2014
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (top, 2nd L) leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
3 / 22
Students cling at a fence while they are detained at the Education Ministry building during its occupation in downtown Santiago, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Students cling at a fence while they are detained at the Education Ministry building during its occupation in downtown Santiago, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Students cling at a fence while they are detained at the Education Ministry building during its occupation in downtown Santiago, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
4 / 22
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
5 / 22
Toronto councillor Doug Ford (C) prepares to sign his paperwork needed to run for mayor at City Hall in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto councillor Doug Ford (C) prepares to sign his paperwork needed to run for mayor at City Hall in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Toronto councillor Doug Ford (C) prepares to sign his paperwork needed to run for mayor at City Hall in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 22
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves a ball during his Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Palexpo in Geneva September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves a ball during his Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Palexpo in Geneva September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves a ball during his Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Palexpo in Geneva September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 22
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 22
Serbia's Rasko Katic celebrates their impending victory over France during the last seconds of their Basketball World Cup semi-final game in Madrid September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Serbia's Rasko Katic celebrates their impending victory over France during the last seconds of their Basketball World Cup semi-final game in Madrid September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Serbia's Rasko Katic celebrates their impending victory over France during the last seconds of their Basketball World Cup semi-final game in Madrid September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
9 / 22
A person dressed as an astronaut walks past a man stopping traffic on a pedestrian crossing outside the Sydney Exhibition Centre September 13, 2014 where the science-fiction convention called 'Oz Comic-Con' is currently being held. REUTERS/David Gray

A person dressed as an astronaut walks past a man stopping traffic on a pedestrian crossing outside the Sydney Exhibition Centre September 13, 2014 where the science-fiction convention called 'Oz Comic-Con' is currently being held. REUTERS/David...more

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A person dressed as an astronaut walks past a man stopping traffic on a pedestrian crossing outside the Sydney Exhibition Centre September 13, 2014 where the science-fiction convention called 'Oz Comic-Con' is currently being held. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 22
A Ukrainian soldier jumps to a tank near the eastern Ukrainian town of Pervomaysk September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian soldier jumps to a tank near the eastern Ukrainian town of Pervomaysk September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier jumps to a tank near the eastern Ukrainian town of Pervomaysk September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 22
Flood victims sit beside their belongings as they wait for help, along a road in Multan, Punjab province September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Flood victims sit beside their belongings as they wait for help, along a road in Multan, Punjab province September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Flood victims sit beside their belongings as they wait for help, along a road in Multan, Punjab province September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 22
Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes around with former England rugby captain Mike Tindall during the wheelchair rugby exhibition match at the Olympic Park in east London, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes around with former England rugby captain Mike Tindall during the wheelchair rugby exhibition match at the Olympic Park in east London, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes around with former England rugby captain Mike Tindall during the wheelchair rugby exhibition match at the Olympic Park in east London, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
13 / 22
Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso celebrates with team mates after scoring against Monaco during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso celebrates with team mates after scoring against Monaco during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso celebrates with team mates after scoring against Monaco during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
14 / 22
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a party rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a party rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a party rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
15 / 22
United States President Barack Obama (L) is applauded by former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) at an AmeriCorps Pledge ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

United States President Barack Obama (L) is applauded by former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) at an AmeriCorps Pledge ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Saturday, September 13, 2014
United States President Barack Obama (L) is applauded by former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) at an AmeriCorps Pledge ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
16 / 22
Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi (L), Hakan Calhanoglu and Heung Min Son (R) celebrate a goal against Werder Bremen during their Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi (L), Hakan Calhanoglu and Heung Min Son (R) celebrate a goal against Werder Bremen during their Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi (L), Hakan Calhanoglu and Heung Min Son (R) celebrate a goal against Werder Bremen during their Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
17 / 22
A Palestinian flag and a Hamas flag (R) flutter atop the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian flag and a Hamas flag (R) flutter atop the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A Palestinian flag and a Hamas flag (R) flutter atop the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
18 / 22
E.Dams-Renault driver Nicolas Prost of France sits inside the car at the pit lane during a qualification session of the Formula E Championship race in Beijing September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

E.Dams-Renault driver Nicolas Prost of France sits inside the car at the pit lane during a qualification session of the Formula E Championship race in Beijing September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Saturday, September 13, 2014
E.Dams-Renault driver Nicolas Prost of France sits inside the car at the pit lane during a qualification session of the Formula E Championship race in Beijing September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
19 / 22
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war (POW), walks in front of a bus he is about to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war (POW), walks in front of a bus he is about to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war (POW), walks in front of a bus he is about to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
20 / 22
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy crashes during the first free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix at the Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy crashes during the first free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix at the Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy crashes during the first free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix at the Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
21 / 22
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa (unseen) delivers her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa (unseen) delivers her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa (unseen) delivers her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Sep 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Sep 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Sep 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

The Indonesian navy routinely destroys illegal fishing boats found in its waters.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast