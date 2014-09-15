Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Sep 15, 2014 | 12:40pm BST

Editor's choice

U.S. citizen Matthew Todd Miller sits in a witness box during his trial at the North Korean Supreme Court in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang September 14, 2014. REUTERS

U.S. citizen Matthew Todd Miller sits in a witness box during his trial at the North Korean Supreme Court in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang September 14, 2014. REUTERS

Monday, September 15, 2014
U.S. citizen Matthew Todd Miller sits in a witness box during his trial at the North Korean Supreme Court in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang September 14, 2014. REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
Injured children rest in a field hospital, after what activists claim were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Injured children rest in a field hospital, after what activists claim were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Monday, September 15, 2014
Injured children rest in a field hospital, after what activists claim were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
2 / 24
A pro-Russian rebel displays a captured Ukrainian flag at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A pro-Russian rebel displays a captured Ukrainian flag at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 15, 2014
A pro-Russian rebel displays a captured Ukrainian flag at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 24
Cara Delevingne leads models in the finale of the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Cara Delevingne leads models in the finale of the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
Cara Delevingne leads models in the finale of the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 24
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton hold up some steaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton hold up some steaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, September 15, 2014
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton hold up some steaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 24
A model has her makeup and hair done backstage before the presentation of the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model has her makeup and hair done backstage before the presentation of the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
A model has her makeup and hair done backstage before the presentation of the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
6 / 24
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 15, 2014
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 24
People walk at a flooded yard in Letovanic village, central Croatia, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People walk at a flooded yard in Letovanic village, central Croatia, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, September 15, 2014
People walk at a flooded yard in Letovanic village, central Croatia, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
8 / 24
Palestinian students walk past houses that witnesses said were destroyed by the Israeli offensive, as they make their way to school on the first day of the new school year in the east of Gaza City September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian students walk past houses that witnesses said were destroyed by the Israeli offensive, as they make their way to school on the first day of the new school year in the east of Gaza City September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, September 15, 2014
Palestinian students walk past houses that witnesses said were destroyed by the Israeli offensive, as they make their way to school on the first day of the new school year in the east of Gaza City September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 24
Occupy Central protesters march with 500-meter long black cloth, which they say symbolizes the loss of credibility in Beijing's refusal to allow true democracy in Hong Kong, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Occupy Central protesters march with 500-meter long black cloth, which they say symbolizes the loss of credibility in Beijing's refusal to allow true democracy in Hong Kong, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, September 15, 2014
Occupy Central protesters march with 500-meter long black cloth, which they say symbolizes the loss of credibility in Beijing's refusal to allow true democracy in Hong Kong, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 24
A girl displaced by heavy floods carries her belongings as she arrives at a free medical camp in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A girl displaced by heavy floods carries her belongings as she arrives at a free medical camp in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, September 15, 2014
A girl displaced by heavy floods carries her belongings as she arrives at a free medical camp in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 24
A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, September 15, 2014
A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
12 / 24
The Super Shuttle Ferry 7 floats on its side after it capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The Super Shuttle Ferry 7 floats on its side after it capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Monday, September 15, 2014
The Super Shuttle Ferry 7 floats on its side after it capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 24
A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. Picture taken March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have...more

Monday, September 15, 2014
A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. Picture taken March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
14 / 24
Art MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci of Italy watches his bike skid across the track after losing control of it during the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Art MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci of Italy watches his bike skid across the track after losing control of it during the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 15, 2014
Art MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci of Italy watches his bike skid across the track after losing control of it during the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
15 / 24
Britain's Prince Harry delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games at the Olympic Park in east London, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince Harry delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games at the Olympic Park in east London, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 15, 2014
Britain's Prince Harry delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games at the Olympic Park in east London, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 24
Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood poses with a Scottish flag backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood poses with a Scottish flag backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion...more

Monday, September 15, 2014
Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood poses with a Scottish flag backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
17 / 24
Armed Ukrainian soldiers attend a religious service in a blindage on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Armed Ukrainian soldiers attend a religious service in a blindage on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, September 15, 2014
Armed Ukrainian soldiers attend a religious service in a blindage on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
18 / 24
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits with her family outside their tent at Baherka refugee camp in Erbil September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A displaced Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits with her family outside their tent at Baherka refugee camp in Erbil September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits with her family outside their tent at Baherka refugee camp in Erbil September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
19 / 24
A woman rides a bicycle past the remains of a burnt-out Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman rides a bicycle past the remains of a burnt-out Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 15, 2014
A woman rides a bicycle past the remains of a burnt-out Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
20 / 24
Placards showing 'Yes" and "No" are displayed on moorland on the Isle of Lewis, in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Placards showing 'Yes" and "No" are displayed on moorland on the Isle of Lewis, in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, September 15, 2014
Placards showing 'Yes" and "No" are displayed on moorland on the Isle of Lewis, in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
21 / 24
Surfers ride a wave as a whale-shaped kite flies above them during the annual Festival of the Winds at Sydney's Bondi Beach September 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Surfers ride a wave as a whale-shaped kite flies above them during the annual Festival of the Winds at Sydney's Bondi Beach September 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, September 15, 2014
Surfers ride a wave as a whale-shaped kite flies above them during the annual Festival of the Winds at Sydney's Bondi Beach September 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
22 / 24
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts after being announced as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts after being announced as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, September 15, 2014
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts after being announced as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
23 / 24
People use wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

People use wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Monday, September 15, 2014
People use wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Sep 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Sep 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures