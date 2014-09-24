Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Sep 24, 2014 | 2:45pm BST

Editor's Choice

Residents inspect damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Residents inspect damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Residents inspect damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Close
1 / 24
Petroleum byproducts lay spread out near the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Petroleum byproducts lay spread out near the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Petroleum byproducts lay spread out near the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
2 / 24
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone September 19, 2014 in a handout photo provided by UNICEF. REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone September 19, 2014 in a handout photo provided by UNICEF. REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone September 19, 2014 in a handout photo provided by UNICEF. REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF
Close
3 / 24
The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) launches a Tomahawk cruise missile, as seen from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), in the Arabian Gulf in this handout photograph taken and provided on September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Garst/U.S. Navy/

The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) launches a Tomahawk cruise missile, as seen from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), in the Arabian Gulf in this handout photograph taken and provided on September 23, 2014....more

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) launches a Tomahawk cruise missile, as seen from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), in the Arabian Gulf in this handout photograph taken and provided on September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Garst/U.S. Navy/
Close
4 / 24
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take up position near their camp in Gwar, northern Iraq September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take up position near their camp in Gwar, northern Iraq September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take up position near their camp in Gwar, northern Iraq September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
5 / 24
Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada smiles as he sits and waits behind bars before his acquittal at the State Security Court in Amman, Jordan, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada smiles as he sits and waits behind bars before his acquittal at the State Security Court in Amman, Jordan, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada smiles as he sits and waits behind bars before his acquittal at the State Security Court in Amman, Jordan, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 24
Actor and UN Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio speaks during the Climate Summit at United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actor and UN Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio speaks during the Climate Summit at United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Actor and UN Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio speaks during the Climate Summit at United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 24
Foam swirls in the harbor as firefighters douse a smouldering dock fire that burned about 150 feet of a wharf area at the Port of Los Angeles, California September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Foam swirls in the harbor as firefighters douse a smouldering dock fire that burned about 150 feet of a wharf area at the Port of Los Angeles, California September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Foam swirls in the harbor as firefighters douse a smouldering dock fire that burned about 150 feet of a wharf area at the Port of Los Angeles, California September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 24
European Ryder Cup player Martin Kaymer kicks his ball as he walks with teammates Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia along the seventh fairway during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

European Ryder Cup player Martin Kaymer kicks his ball as he walks with teammates Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia along the seventh fairway during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Russell...more

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
European Ryder Cup player Martin Kaymer kicks his ball as he walks with teammates Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia along the seventh fairway during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
9 / 24
A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 24
President Barack Obama speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2014. Obama is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2014. Obama is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
President Barack Obama speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2014. Obama is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 24
South Korea's Sa Jae-hyouk reacts to a successful lift of 171kg in the men's 85kg snatch weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

South Korea's Sa Jae-hyouk reacts to a successful lift of 171kg in the men's 85kg snatch weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
South Korea's Sa Jae-hyouk reacts to a successful lift of 171kg in the men's 85kg snatch weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 24
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct strike missions against ISIL targets September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Burck

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct...more

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct strike missions against ISIL targets September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Burck
Close
13 / 24
Boys inspect a vehicle which was damaged in what activists say was one of Tuesday's U.S. air strikes in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Boys inspect a vehicle which was damaged in what activists say was one of Tuesday's U.S. air strikes in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Boys inspect a vehicle which was damaged in what activists say was one of Tuesday's U.S. air strikes in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
14 / 24
The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt IOr Bont tearoom has turned to copper red as Autumn approaches, in Llanrwst, North Wales September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt IOr Bont tearoom has turned to copper red as Autumn approaches, in Llanrwst, North Wales September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt IOr Bont tearoom has turned to copper red as Autumn approaches, in Llanrwst, North Wales September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
15 / 24
An armed security guard stands in front of the Soyuz TMA-14M spacecraft, as it is transported to its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An armed security guard stands in front of the Soyuz TMA-14M spacecraft, as it is transported to its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
An armed security guard stands in front of the Soyuz TMA-14M spacecraft, as it is transported to its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
16 / 24
Rapper Wiz Khalifa smokes a marijuana cigarette at a special screening of "Jimi: All Is by My Side" at the ArcLight theatre in Los Angeles, California September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Wiz Khalifa smokes a marijuana cigarette at a special screening of "Jimi: All Is by My Side" at the ArcLight theatre in Los Angeles, California September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Rapper Wiz Khalifa smokes a marijuana cigarette at a special screening of "Jimi: All Is by My Side" at the ArcLight theatre in Los Angeles, California September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 24
A pro-Russian rebel walks in front of a factory destroyed during recent shelling, in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A pro-Russian rebel walks in front of a factory destroyed during recent shelling, in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
A pro-Russian rebel walks in front of a factory destroyed during recent shelling, in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 24
Bronze medallist Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan competes in the Men's 200m Breaststroke final at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Bronze medallist Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan competes in the Men's 200m Breaststroke final at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Bronze medallist Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan competes in the Men's 200m Breaststroke final at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Close
19 / 24
The sun sets above residential buildings on a hazy day in Beijing, China, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

The sun sets above residential buildings on a hazy day in Beijing, China, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
The sun sets above residential buildings on a hazy day in Beijing, China, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang
Close
20 / 24
Kurdish Syrian refugees walk on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Kurdish Syrian refugees walk on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees walk on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
21 / 24
A Spanish model is seen backstage during the CODE 41 Trending Day, a fashion show in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A Spanish model is seen backstage during the CODE 41 Trending Day, a fashion show in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
A Spanish model is seen backstage during the CODE 41 Trending Day, a fashion show in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
22 / 24
The CuatroTorres residential building complex is demolished during a controlled implosion, in the city of Medellin, Colombia, September 23, 2014. Colombian authorities imploded the Medellin apartment building that partially collapsed almost a year ago, killing 11 people. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

The CuatroTorres residential building complex is demolished during a controlled implosion, in the city of Medellin, Colombia, September 23, 2014. Colombian authorities imploded the Medellin apartment building that partially collapsed almost a year...more

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
The CuatroTorres residential building complex is demolished during a controlled implosion, in the city of Medellin, Colombia, September 23, 2014. Colombian authorities imploded the Medellin apartment building that partially collapsed almost a year ago, killing 11 people. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
23 / 24
A policeman and the Tiananmen gate are seen reflected in a pool of water at Tiananmen Square during a rainy day in Beijing, China, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A policeman and the Tiananmen gate are seen reflected in a pool of water at Tiananmen Square during a rainy day in Beijing, China, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 24, 2014
A policeman and the Tiananmen gate are seen reflected in a pool of water at Tiananmen Square during a rainy day in Beijing, China, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

23 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Sep 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures