A devotee lights candles at a Chinese shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Bangkok, Thailand, September 24, 2014. The festival celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

