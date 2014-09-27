Editor's Choice
Turkish and Syrian Kurds run as Turkish security forces use tear gas to disperse them near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc September 26, 2014.REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkana woman stands by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Chen Chun Hsiu breaks a bat on a fly out at the second inning during the semi-final baseball match against Japan at the Munhak Baseball Stadium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton poses for a photograph next to his booth at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
KTM Moto3 rider Hafiq Azmi of Malaysia crashes after losing control during the first free practice of the Aragon Motorcycling Grand Prix at Motorland race track in Alcaniz September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits the Russian State Academic Bolshoi Drama Theater after G.A. Tovstonogov after its reconstruction in St. Petersburg September 26, 2014. REUTERS
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong...more
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with Ebola survivor Melvin Korkor of Liberia at the Global Health Security Agenda Summit at the White House in Washington September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Shi'ite Houthi rebels bury comrades, who were killed in recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
FSV Mainz 05's Sami Allagui (L) and TSG Hoffenheim's Sebastian Rudy head for the ball during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Turkish and Syrian Kurds pull down a part of the Turkish-Syrian border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
European Ryder Cup players Rory McIlroy (L) and Sergio Garcia celebrate winning the sixth hole during their foursomes 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Circus performer Olga Morales, 18, takes part in a training session in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
China's Zhou Lulu sets a new world record in the women's over 75kg clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Palestinian protesters pull burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani smiles while replying to a question during a news conference on the sidelines of the 69th United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
China's Tu Xiao competes in the men's trampoline event during the gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014.REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
