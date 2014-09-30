Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 30, 2014 | 4:35am BST

Editor's Choice

Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 20
U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
2 / 20
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a photograph as he addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a photograph as he addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a photograph as he addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 20
A man walks along an empty street near the central financial district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks along an empty street near the central financial district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A man walks along an empty street near the central financial district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 20
An American who calls himself "Hunter" aims his rifle near the town of Yasynuvata September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An American who calls himself "Hunter" aims his rifle near the town of Yasynuvata September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
An American who calls himself "Hunter" aims his rifle near the town of Yasynuvata September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 20
Japan's Yumi Kaneko, Eri Kasahara and Miho Echizenya tackle a Thai player during their women's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Japan's Yumi Kaneko, Eri Kasahara and Miho Echizenya tackle a Thai player during their women's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Japan's Yumi Kaneko, Eri Kasahara and Miho Echizenya tackle a Thai player during their women's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
6 / 20
A Turkish Kurdish protestor throws back a tear gas capsule at riot police near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish Kurdish protestor throws back a tear gas capsule at riot police near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A Turkish Kurdish protestor throws back a tear gas capsule at riot police near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 20
A boy stands behind the gate to a home for asylum seekers in Burbach near the western German town of Siegen September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A boy stands behind the gate to a home for asylum seekers in Burbach near the western German town of Siegen September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A boy stands behind the gate to a home for asylum seekers in Burbach near the western German town of Siegen September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
8 / 20
Jejoen Bontinck, who is suspected of being part of "Sharia4Belgium", arrives at the start of the trial of the group in Antwerp September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jejoen Bontinck, who is suspected of being part of "Sharia4Belgium", arrives at the start of the trial of the group in Antwerp September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Jejoen Bontinck, who is suspected of being part of "Sharia4Belgium", arrives at the start of the trial of the group in Antwerp September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 20
A protester sleeps as she blocks a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester sleeps as she blocks a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A protester sleeps as she blocks a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 20
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attend a news conference during a summit of Caspian Sea regional leaders in the southern city of Astrakhan September 29, 2014. REUTERS

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attend a news conference during a summit of...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attend a news conference during a summit of Caspian Sea regional leaders in the southern city of Astrakhan September 29, 2014. REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
Afghanistan's new President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai (C) arrives for his inauguration as president in Kabul September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghanistan's new President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai (C) arrives for his inauguration as president in Kabul September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Afghanistan's new President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai (C) arrives for his inauguration as president in Kabul September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
12 / 20
A Palestinian man removes belongings from his house that witnesses said was damaged during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man removes belongings from his house that witnesses said was damaged during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A Palestinian man removes belongings from his house that witnesses said was damaged during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 20
A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria in this September 26, 2014 photo released on September 29, 2014. These aircraft were part of a strike package that was engaging ISIL targets in Syria. REUTERS

A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria in this September 26, 2014 photo released on September 29, 2014. These aircraft were part of a strike package that was engaging ISIL targets in...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria in this September 26, 2014 photo released on September 29, 2014. These aircraft were part of a strike package that was engaging ISIL targets in Syria. REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
An unidentified man holds a gun after forcing an employee of the Saint Peter Hotel to put on what he claims is a vest loaded with explosives, on a balcony of the hotel in Brasilia, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An unidentified man holds a gun after forcing an employee of the Saint Peter Hotel to put on what he claims is a vest loaded with explosives, on a balcony of the hotel in Brasilia, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
An unidentified man holds a gun after forcing an employee of the Saint Peter Hotel to put on what he claims is a vest loaded with explosives, on a balcony of the hotel in Brasilia, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
15 / 20
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
16 / 20
A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 20
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the centre of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS

People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the centre of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the centre of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
Yan Changzai, CEO of down processing and manufacturing company Snowbird AG and COO Qiu Duoxiang throw feathers after the initial public offering of the company at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Yan Changzai, CEO of down processing and manufacturing company Snowbird AG and COO Qiu Duoxiang throw feathers after the initial public offering of the company at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Yan Changzai, CEO of down processing and manufacturing company Snowbird AG and COO Qiu Duoxiang throw feathers after the initial public offering of the company at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
19 / 20
A bridge connects parts of Senja island over a fiord, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A bridge connects parts of Senja island over a fiord, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A bridge connects parts of Senja island over a fiord, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best images.

28 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast