Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 30, 2014 | 6:30pm BST

Editor's choice

Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 29
A female Syrian Kurdish refugee walks with her child as they wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A female Syrian Kurdish refugee walks with her child as they wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A female Syrian Kurdish refugee walks with her child as they wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
2 / 29
South Korea's Jung Jihyun (red) celebrates beating Uzbekistan's Dilshodjon Turdiev in their Men's Greco-Roman 71 kg gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

South Korea's Jung Jihyun (red) celebrates beating Uzbekistan's Dilshodjon Turdiev in their Men's Greco-Roman 71 kg gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
South Korea's Jung Jihyun (red) celebrates beating Uzbekistan's Dilshodjon Turdiev in their Men's Greco-Roman 71 kg gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 29
A Greek Roma is silhouetted as he pushes a garbage bin in front of burning tyres, that serve as a barricade to block bulldozers, during a protest in Athens, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Greek Roma is silhouetted as he pushes a garbage bin in front of burning tyres, that serve as a barricade to block bulldozers, during a protest in Athens, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A Greek Roma is silhouetted as he pushes a garbage bin in front of burning tyres, that serve as a barricade to block bulldozers, during a protest in Athens, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 29
Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon bombers appears in New York Criminal Court in Manhattan, New York, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool

Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon bombers appears in New York Criminal Court in Manhattan, New York, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon bombers appears in New York Criminal Court in Manhattan, New York, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool
Close
5 / 29
Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 29
A man walks along an empty street near the central financial district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks along an empty street near the central financial district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A man walks along an empty street near the central financial district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 29
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 29
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 29
China's Li Jinzhe competes in the men's long jump final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

China's Li Jinzhe competes in the men's long jump final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
China's Li Jinzhe competes in the men's long jump final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 29
People's Liberation Army soldiers hold flowers during a memorial ceremony ahead of China's National Day in Jinping, Yunnan province, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

People's Liberation Army soldiers hold flowers during a memorial ceremony ahead of China's National Day in Jinping, Yunnan province, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
People's Liberation Army soldiers hold flowers during a memorial ceremony ahead of China's National Day in Jinping, Yunnan province, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
11 / 29
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine with two umbrellas pieced through his cheeks walks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine with two umbrellas pieced through his cheeks walks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine with two umbrellas pieced through his cheeks walks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 29
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 29
Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
14 / 29
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a photograph as he addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a photograph as he addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a photograph as he addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 29
A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qadi Askar district of Aleppo September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qadi Askar district of Aleppo September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qadi Askar district of Aleppo September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
16 / 29
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
17 / 29
An American who calls himself "Hunter" aims his rifle near the town of Yasynuvata September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An American who calls himself "Hunter" aims his rifle near the town of Yasynuvata September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
An American who calls himself "Hunter" aims his rifle near the town of Yasynuvata September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 29
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
Close
19 / 29
A Turkish Kurdish protestor throws back a tear gas capsule at riot police near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish Kurdish protestor throws back a tear gas capsule at riot police near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A Turkish Kurdish protestor throws back a tear gas capsule at riot police near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
20 / 29
A Palestinian man removes belongings from his house that witnesses said was damaged during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man removes belongings from his house that witnesses said was damaged during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A Palestinian man removes belongings from his house that witnesses said was damaged during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
21 / 29
A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria in this September 26, 2014 photo released on September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Russ Scalf/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout

A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria in this September 26, 2014 photo released on September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Russ Scalf/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria in this September 26, 2014 photo released on September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Russ Scalf/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout
Close
22 / 29
An unidentified man holds a gun after forcing an employee of the Saint Peter Hotel to put on what he claims is a vest loaded with explosives, on a balcony of the hotel in Brasilia, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An unidentified man holds a gun after forcing an employee of the Saint Peter Hotel to put on what he claims is a vest loaded with explosives, on a balcony of the hotel in Brasilia, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
An unidentified man holds a gun after forcing an employee of the Saint Peter Hotel to put on what he claims is a vest loaded with explosives, on a balcony of the hotel in Brasilia, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
23 / 29
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
24 / 29
A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London September 29, 2014. Vonna-Michell is one of four artists shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London September 29, 2014. Vonna-Michell is one of four artists shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London September 29, 2014. Vonna-Michell is one of four artists shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
25 / 29
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the center of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the center of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the center of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 29
Yan Changzai, CEO of down processing and manufacturing company Snowbird AG and COO Qiu Duoxiang throw feathers after the initial public offering of the company at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Yan Changzai, CEO of down processing and manufacturing company Snowbird AG and COO Qiu Duoxiang throw feathers after the initial public offering of the company at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Yan Changzai, CEO of down processing and manufacturing company Snowbird AG and COO Qiu Duoxiang throw feathers after the initial public offering of the company at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
27 / 29
A bridge connects parts of Senja island over a fiord, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A bridge connects parts of Senja island over a fiord, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A bridge connects parts of Senja island over a fiord, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
28 / 29
A protester sleeps as she blocks a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester sleeps as she blocks a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A protester sleeps as she blocks a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Sep 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best images.

28 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast