Abandoned oil pumps, part of the French Oil Museum collection, are seen near a rusted truck in a storage area of the museum in Merkwiller-Pechelbronn, May 7, 2014. Alsace, the cradle of the French oil exploration industry in the mid-18th century, is witnessing a tentative return of small oil explorers in the eastern region on the German border. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

