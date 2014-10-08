Editor's choice
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instructor Michael Jhung (R) gives guidance in decontamination protocol to health care workers in preparation for the response to the current Ebola outbreak, during a CDC safety training course in...more
A masked man speaking in what is believed to be a North American accent in a video that Islamic State militants released in September 2014 is pictured in this still frame from video obtained by Reuters October 7, 2014. The FBI said it was seeking...more
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bekas
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna, eastern Libya October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura (L) laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, with 2000 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Herbert Kroemer (R), at the University of California Santa Barbara...more
Nowai Korkoyah, the mother of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, attends a news conference with Reverend Jesse Jackson (R) in Dallas, Texas October 7, 2014. At left is Duncan's nephew Josephus Weeks. REUTERS/Jim...more
A commercial airliner crosses the path of a rising full moon as it comes in to land at Lindberg Field in San Diego, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Shi'ite Houthi rebel in police uniform looks down as he stands guard on a wall in downtown Sanaa, Yemen October 8, 2014. The stick on the rebel's weapon reads, "Allah is the greatest. Death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews, victory...more
A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier (L) checks toxic gas levels as others conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, central Japan, in this handout photograph taken October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry...more
Sweatshirts bearing an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin wearing sunglasses are displayed on a rack at GUM department store in central Moscow, October 7, 2014. Putin marked his 62nd birthday on Tuesday. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Protesters run from a water cannon used by riot police to disperse them in Istanbul, during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with the people of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a damaged structure at the entrance of al-Dukhaneya neighborhood near Damascus, as civilians carry their belongings recovered from their homes after soldiers loyal to Syria's President...more
A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An ambulance carrying a Spanish nurse infected with Ebola arrives at the Carlos III Hospital in Madrid early October 7, 2014 in this still image from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A woman smokes next to blood-stained stretchers placed to dry in the sun at the hospital in Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk October 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State as a Turkish army vehicle takes position near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa...more
Students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos hold pictures of missing students outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, October 7, 2014. The students went missing after they clashed with police in...more
A man dressed as comic book hero Batman waves at patient Mariana, 2, and her mother at Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 7, 2014. Costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital, and met with patients. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A visitor poses for a photograph at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. The museum offers visitors a chance to become involved in their 3D installations, according to local media. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A farmer harvests rice at a paddy field in Dong Tri village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu, Indian-Administered Kashmir October 7, 2014. Thousands of Indians fled their homes in the disputed Kashmir region as Indian and Pakistani troops...more
