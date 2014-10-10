People look from the window of a quarantined hotel in Skopje,Macedonia October 9, 2014. A British man showing symptoms of the Ebola virus died in Macedonia on Thursday and authorities said they had sealed off the hotel where he stayed, keeping...more

People look from the window of a quarantined hotel in Skopje,Macedonia October 9, 2014. A British man showing symptoms of the Ebola virus died in Macedonia on Thursday and authorities said they had sealed off the hotel where he stayed, keeping another Briton and hotel staff inside. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close