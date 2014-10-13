Edition:
A member of the CG Environmental HazMat team disinfects the entrance to the residence of a health worker at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who has contracted Ebola in Dallas, Texas, October 12, 2014. The infected worker, identified as a woman but not named by authorities, is believed to be the first person to contract the disease in the United States. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero

Monday, October 13, 2014
A member of the CG Environmental HazMat team disinfects the entrance to the residence of a health worker at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who has contracted Ebola in Dallas, Texas, October 12, 2014. The infected worker, identified as a woman but not named by authorities, is believed to be the first person to contract the disease in the United States. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. The Arch to Arc is billed as the hardest triathlon in the world. It is comprised of a 87 mile run from Marble Arch in London to Dover, a swim across the Channel to Calais, finishing with a 180 mile bike ride to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Parrish, 49, a recovering alcoholic, is the oldest man to have completed the race, doing so in a time of 84 hours 44 minutes. He is among over 20 people to have completed the event. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. The Arch to Arc is billed as the hardest triathlon in the world. It is comprised of a 87 mile run from Marble Arch in London to Dover, a swim across the Channel to Calais, finishing with a 180 mile bike ride to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Parrish, 49, a recovering alcoholic, is the oldest man to have completed the race, doing so in a time of 84 hours 44 minutes. He is among over 20 people to have completed the event. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Turkish Kurd men watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish Kurd men watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Jewish worshiper recites the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the holiday of Sukkot October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Jewish worshiper recites the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the holiday of Sukkot October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, October 13, 2014. Pistorius arrived at the Pretoria High Court for a sentencing hearing that will determine whether he serves jail time for the negligent killing of his girlfriend, or walks out a free man. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, October 13, 2014. Pistorius arrived at the Pretoria High Court for a sentencing hearing that will determine whether he serves jail time for the negligent killing of his girlfriend, or walks out a free man. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
St. Louis Police department officers block the Grand bridge in St. Louis, Missouri, early October 13, 2014. Hundreds of civil rights activists and protesters applauded speakers, preachers and poets in a an arena in St. Louis, Missouri, capping a weekend of protests against police violence that included 17 arrests earlier in the day. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

St. Louis Police department officers block the Grand bridge in St. Louis, Missouri, early October 13, 2014. Hundreds of civil rights activists and protesters applauded speakers, preachers and poets in a an arena in St. Louis, Missouri, capping a weekend of protests against police violence that included 17 arrests earlier in the day. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A policewoman tries to stop an anti-Occupy protester from breaking a police cordon to charge at pro-democracy protesters during a confrontation in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. Hundreds of unidentified people, some wearing masks, tried to break down protest barriers in the heart of Hong Kong's business district, scuffling with protesters who have occupied the streets for the past two weeks. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A policewoman tries to stop an anti-Occupy protester from breaking a police cordon to charge at pro-democracy protesters during a confrontation in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. Hundreds of unidentified people, some wearing masks, tried to break down protest barriers in the heart of Hong Kong's business district, scuffling with protesters who have occupied the streets for the past two weeks. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Riders compete during the "Kings of the Off-road" quad bike amateur regional race in a Siberian boggy district near the village of Kozhany, southwest of Krasnoyarsk, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Riders compete during the "Kings of the Off-road" quad bike amateur regional race in a Siberian boggy district near the village of Kozhany, southwest of Krasnoyarsk, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Blind student Marina Gimaraes of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, warms up backstage before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Blind student Marina Gimaraes of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, warms up backstage before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A hut damaged by a volcanic eruption is seen near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014, in central Japan, in this handout photograph taken October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout

A hut damaged by a volcanic eruption is seen near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014, in central Japan, in this handout photograph taken October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout
Civilians, with the help of Civil Defense members, position sanitation pipes as barricades to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Aleppo's historic citadel October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civilians, with the help of Civil Defense members, position sanitation pipes as barricades to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Aleppo's historic citadel October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone during the first Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone during the first Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A woman gestures next to vehicles destroyed in a car bomb attack in the Shaoula neighborhood of Baghdad, Iraq October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A woman gestures next to vehicles destroyed in a car bomb attack in the Shaoula neighborhood of Baghdad, Iraq October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, leans out his window to see a Spanish air force flyover that was participating in Spain's national day ceremonies from the window of his room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, leans out his window to see a Spanish air force flyover that was participating in Spain's national day ceremonies from the window of his room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Juanfran Guevara of Spain falls during the Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Juanfran Guevara of Spain falls during the Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Fans climb a scoreboard to watch an African Cup of Nations qualifying soccer match between Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Media Coulibaly

Fans climb a scoreboard to watch an African Cup of Nations qualifying soccer match between Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Media Coulibaly
Police remove barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police remove barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lesley McSpadden (C), the mother of dead teenager Michael Brown, marches during a rally in Ferguson, Missouri October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Lesley McSpadden (C), the mother of dead teenager Michael Brown, marches during a rally in Ferguson, Missouri October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Palestinian boy looks out his family's house that witnesses said was badly damaged during the 50-day war between the Hamas militant movement and Israel, in the east of Gaza City October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out his family's house that witnesses said was badly damaged during the 50-day war between the Hamas militant movement and Israel, in the east of Gaza City October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to Gilles Simon of France during the men's singles final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to Gilles Simon of France during the men's singles final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Mapuche Indian activist runs away from riot policemen during a protest against Columbus Day in Santiago October 12, 2014. This year marks the 522th anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival to the Americas. Many indigenous people in Latin America consider it the day Columbus brought slavery, disease, colonization and genocide from Europe to the Americas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A Mapuche Indian activist runs away from riot policemen during a protest against Columbus Day in Santiago October 12, 2014. This year marks the 522th anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival to the Americas. Many indigenous people in Latin America consider it the day Columbus brought slavery, disease, colonization and genocide from Europe to the Americas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Visitors view American sculptor and poet Richard Tuttle's commission in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London October 13, 2014. Tuttle's sculpture is part of a body of work titled "I Don't Know. The Weave of Textile Language" which comprises a new publication, a major exhibition at the Whitechapel Gallery and the large scale sculptural commission. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Visitors view American sculptor and poet Richard Tuttle's commission in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London October 13, 2014. Tuttle's sculpture is part of a body of work titled "I Don't Know. The Weave of Textile Language" which comprises a new publication, a major exhibition at the Whitechapel Gallery and the large scale sculptural commission. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
