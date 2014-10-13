Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. The Arch to Arc is billed as the hardest triathlon in the world. It is comprised of a 87 mile run from Marble Arch in...more

Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. The Arch to Arc is billed as the hardest triathlon in the world. It is comprised of a 87 mile run from Marble Arch in London to Dover, a swim across the Channel to Calais, finishing with a 180 mile bike ride to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Parrish, 49, a recovering alcoholic, is the oldest man to have completed the race, doing so in a time of 84 hours 44 minutes. He is among over 20 people to have completed the event. REUTERS/Neil Hall

