Editor's Choice
A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the...more
A pro-democracy protester stands in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Fans and players of Serbia and Albania clash during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two-year-old Robby Waley-Cohen plays with artist Carsten Holler's artwork "Gartenkinder" at the Frieze Art Fair in London October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A boy is looks at the bloodstained and shattered windscreen of a vehicle damaged by a remote-controlled bomb, at the site of an incident in Kabul October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Job seekers read an advertisement for vacancies at the headquarters of the World Food Programme in Monrovia October 14, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Visitors view the autumn foliage of acer trees in the Old Arboretum at Westonbirt in south west England October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Coal miners enter a coal mine for the start of an afternoon shift near Gilbert, West Virginia, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An internally displaced Afghan family has lunch inside their shelter at a refugee camp in Kabul, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter demonstrates how to use a metal detector to search for unexploded ordnance during a training by a British company in Sulaimaniya, Iraq, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Pro-democracy protesters build a barricade near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An artist paints a picture of the protest site in front of the the government headquarters building as pro-democracy protesters continue blocking the surrounding areas in Hong Kong, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer stands outside a house in Portsmouth, southern England, October 14, 2014. British police arrested three men and three women on Tuesday in a counter-terrorism operation linked to the civil war in Syria. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts during a news conference in Brasilia October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An Afghan policeman is seen through a damaged vehicle, which was hit in a suicide attack in Kabul October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A policewoman tries to stop an anti-Occupy protester from breaking a police cordon to charge at pro-democracy protesters during a confrontation in Hong Kong, China, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A boy kicks against a concrete segment of the Berlin Wall at the Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, Germany, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Conscripts of the National Guard of Ukraine gather near the presidential administration headquarters to demand their demobilization in Kiev, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman meditates at a protest site after clashes between anti-occupy Central demonstrators and pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of "El Sistema" plays on a harp, as part of its "New Members" program, next to a newborn baby at a public maternity hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman poses on a Serbian army tank during preparations for a military parade in Belgrade October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A street vendor sells simit, Turkish traditional bagel, as Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 13, 2014....more
Members of the Protect HazMat team prepare to clear the contents of the apartment of a health worker who was infected with the Ebola virus at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
People take pictures of the two-year-old giant panda Xuexue before it was sent back to the wild at Liziping natural reserve, in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport in Egypt, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the newly built Wisong Scientists Residential District in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 14, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
People stand on boats damaged by strong winds caused by Cyclone Hudhud in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
Armed men, presumed by local sources to be People's Protection Unit (YPG) fighters, stand near Kurdish flags at a checkpoint in the west of Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.