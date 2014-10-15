Edition:
A pro-democracy protester cries as he holds a placard with photos of Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, a hospitalized protester, during a rally in front of the police headquarters of Wan Chai district in Hong Kong October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protestor during clashes at a protest by Palestinians against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Spanish Civil Guard pulls an African migrant from a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand underneath, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 15, 2014. Around 300 migrants attempted to cross the border into Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

A man is seen through bloodstained and shattered glass of a vehicle damaged by a remote-controlled bomb, at the site of an incident in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Health workers remove the body a woman who died from the Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Josephus Olu-Mammah

Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Cast members Shia LaBeouf, Jon Bernthal and Brad Pitt attend a special screening for "Fury" in New York October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Job seekers read an advertisement for vacancies at the headquarters of the World Food Programme in Monrovia, Liberia, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Stefan Mitrovic of Serbia grabs a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, that was flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A glider flies over a parking lot in northern Israel's Jezreel Valley during an international hot air balloon festival October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

U.N. Ebola mission chief Anthony Banbury speaks to members of the United Nations Security Council during a meeting on the Ebola crisis at the U.N. headquarters in New York , October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Workers from the financial sector walk on a tram track, with traffic blocked by pro-democracy protesters, on a main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the movement in the history of Ukraine, during a rally near the parliament building in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A pro-democracy protester stands in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, early October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chat at the Chief of Mission Residence in Paris October 14, 2014. REUTERS

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad, Iraq, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College "Raul Isidro Burgos" students speak at a radio station to spread a message over their 43 missing fellow students in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Dancers from the Deep Roots Dance Company perform during a training session in an old theatre in downtown Havana, Cuba, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mourners sit during a mass funeral for victims of a suicide attack on followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group, in Sanaa, Yemen, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin, 32, tests the "Alien Samurai", an electro-mechanical mobile robot made by Kulagin using car components, outside an automobile repair workshop in the town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

First lady Michelle Obama harvests vegetables from the White House kitchen garden with schoolchildren in Washington October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Vacheron Constantin calibre nr 1003 watch is pictured through a magnifying glass in the company workshop in Plan-les-Ouates near Geneva, Switzerland, October 14 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter demonstrates how to use a metal detector to search for unexploded ordnance during a training by a British company in Sulaimaniya, Iraq, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Fans and players of Serbia and Albania clash during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A shadow of a cloud is cast on the fields as a farmer ties a shawl on her head at Khokana in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

