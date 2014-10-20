Edition:
Pictures | Mon Oct 20, 2014

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Exterior view of an abandoned house where an unidentified body was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. A northwest Indiana man suspected of murdering at least seven women may be a serial killer who has killed others in the state as far back as 20 years ago, say local police. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman reacts after getting a kiss from President Obama at a rally to support Governor Pat Quinn in his re-election campaign in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

An injured child receives medical treatment at a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

A student from St Andrews University lies on the ground covered in foam as he takes part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A pro-democracy protester sleeps over a barricade at the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, on October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, cousin of Libya's former president Muammar Gaddafi, shows the bullet holes in his bedroom door during an interview with Reuters at his apartment in Cairo, October 9, 2014. Gaddaf, a cousin and former aide of Muammar Gaddafi, said he wants to take part in proposed talks aimed at bringing together Libya's warring parties, in a rare bid by a member of the ex-ruler's inner-circle to regain influence. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza City October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The Carnival Magic cruise ship is seen after reaching port in Galveston, Texas October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

Damian Jorren of Germany walks on a slackline during a show at Shenxianju in Taizhou, China, October 18, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

United States Secretary of State John Kerry walks across the tarmac during a refuelling stop, en-route to Jarkarta, in Muscat October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jay Leno jokingly gestures as he takes his place among his friends and other invitees, including his wife Mavis, in the honoree's box for the taping of the Mark Twain Prize for Humor ceremony and performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman is seen through a crack in a car window, that was hit by shrapnel, near a residential block of flats which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy celebrates his win at the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A tattoo of an owl is pictured on the neck of Jharana Gurung, the first woman from Nepal to perform a body suspension, as she poses for a picture backstage during the 'Nepal Inked - A Tattoo and Lifestyle Convention' in Kathmandu October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakarn

A new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's 'Azov' battalion says goodbye to his mother after taking his oath of allegiance to his country, in Kiev October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets athletes who won gold medals at the 17th Asian Games and recent world championships alongside their coaches in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang October 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Men hold a giant flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic during a rally on Lenin Square in the center of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Swedish corvette HMS Visby patrols the Stockholm Archipelago October 19 2014, searching for what the military says is a foreign threat in the waters.Sweden beefed up its military presence in the Stockholm archipelago on Saturday to scour its waters for 'foreign underwater activity,' a mobilization of Swedish ships, troops and helicopters unseen since the Cold War. REUTERS/Marko Savala/TT News Agency

Miss Zero, whose real name is Sasha Frolova, of Russia celebrates winning the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theatre in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

U.S. actor Brad Pitt poses before a gala screening of his film 'Fury' in London October 19, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yuko Obuchi bows as she arrives for a news conference at her ministry in Tokyo October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Paramilitary police officers stand guard for the Long Ma performance on a hazy night in Beijing, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School perform in the opening ceremony of the Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, Henan province, China, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Toy Lego characters depicting a scene of protesters confronting riot police are seen on a table outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A general view of the Syrian town of Kobani is seen through a spy-glass from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

