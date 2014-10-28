Uwe Breker, the world's leading auctioneer of Technical Antiques, fixes the quill pen to a contemporary Musical Automaton depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Cologne October 27, 2014. Inspired by Gustave Vichy's automaton "Pierrot Ecrivain" of 1895, French artist Christian Baily of Paris portrays Putin signing the "Treaty of Acceptance of the Republic Crimea into the Russian Federation" from March 18, 2014. The starting price of the automaton in the November 15 auction in Cologne, will be at 18,000 euros ($22,900 US). Putin is portrayed with blue glass eyes and molded hair, seated at a rosewood writing desk in a blue wool suit, spotted tie and hand-sewn leather shoes, with single-air going-barrel movement in body. The figure's movements are accompanied by a traditional Russian waltz. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

