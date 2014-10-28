Editor's Choice
A man crosses East 172nd Street at sunset in the Bronx, New York October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Veterinarians prepare Tango, an eleven-year-old male jaguar, for a full medical examination at the Buenos Aires Zoo October 27, 2014. Argentina's rare jaguar was added to Buenos Aires Zoo's DNA bank as conservationists step up efforts to save the big...more
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Uwe Breker, the world's leading auctioneer of Technical Antiques, fixes the quill pen to a contemporary Musical Automaton depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Cologne October 27, 2014. Inspired by Gustave Vichy's automaton "Pierrot...more
Kurdish refugees from Kobani watch as thick smoke covers the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, October...more
Assistants of French chocolate maker Jean-Paul Hevin work on a four-meter-tall (13-feet) chocolate King-Kong created by Richard Orlinski in Colombes, near Paris, on the eve of the 20th Salon du Chocolat (Paris Chocolate Show), October 27, 2014....more
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff celebrates during a news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People hold up their mobile phones as they protest against a new tax on Internet data transfers in the centre of Budapest, Hungary, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A young Kurdish refugee from Kobani holds a toy pistol at a Kurdish refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Local residents look through a ballot brought by an election commission member during a parliamentary election, with a cat seen nearby, inside a house in the village of Havronshchyna near Kiev, Ukraine, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Free Syrian Army fighter carrying a weapon looks through a hole in the wall inside a damaged building on the frontline of Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Cast members Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain pose at the premiere of "Interstellar" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Palestinian protester holds stones as he stands next to burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops following the funeral of Palestinian-American youth Orwah Hammad, whom medics said was killed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank village of...more
Palestinian schoolchildren take part in a gathering calling for the rebuilding of their school, which witnesses said was partially destroyed by Israeli forces during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Khan Younis, in...more
A house damaged by recent shelling is seen in the village of Semyonovka near Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Marcel Hirscher of Austria clears a gate during his second run of the World Cup Soelden Men's Giant Slalom race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden, Austria, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A polio vaccine is administered to a boy while a colleague takes notes nearby, along a street in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in...more
A Palestinian Bedouin man prays near his dwelling that was demolished by Israeli bulldozers near the Jewish settlement of Karmel, in the village of Um Alkhier near the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
Portraits of students who died in the mid-April Sewol ferry disaster, decorated by yellow ribbons dedicated to the victims, are pictured in central Seoul, South Korea, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A supporter of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, reacts to the first results of the Brazil general elections in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain celebrates as he wins the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A girl cries as a participant wearing zombie make-up approaches, after a "Zombie Zumba Dance" event in Malabon city, north of Manila, Philippines, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Protesters gesture towards police using a water cannon against them during a demonstration organized by German far-right groups in Cologne, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the completed Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage, in this undated photo released October 26, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A Palestinian protester runs for cover from a stun grenade fired by Israeli police during clashes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman casts a ballot during a parliamentary election at a school gym in the village of Semyonovka near Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Lebanese army soldiers stand near damaged buildings after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People release floating lanterns during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli
