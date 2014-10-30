Editor's Choice
A Palestinian protester stands in front of a car of an Israeli that was set on fire by the protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Models take a selfie backstage during Lagos fashion and design week in Nigeria October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mimi Pineda, 15, whose parents are from El Salvador, rides to church in a limousine with her friend Christian Flores, 17, during her quinceanera in Santa Clarita, California August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" to promote her new album "1989" in New York, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man jumps through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals in Game 7 of the World Series, in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert...more
An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister at riot police in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Israeli policeman aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians inside the old city of Jerusalem October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man carrying a suitcase crosses a muddy slope at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval celebrates with teammates after catching a pop out for the final out of game seven of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Wednesday, October 29,...more
A worker adjusts her gloves as she learns to put on her protective suit during an Ebola training session held by Spain's Red Cross in Madrid, Spain, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Yeoman Warder walks through ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" at the Tower of London in London October 29, 2014. The evolving art installation will be completed on November 11 when the...more
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai, India, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Palestinian Hamas-hired civil servants, many of whom have not received a full salary in almost a year, wait to receive payment outside a post office in Gaza City October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is escorted by Turkish Kurds on their way to the Turkish-Syrian border, in Kiziltepe near the southeastern city of Mardin, Turkey, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A model waits for a show backstage at Tbilisi Fashion Week, Georgia, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An Afghan policeman talks on his phone during the burning of illegal narcotics on the outskirts of Kabul October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A vigilante stands guard while fellow vigilantes hand over to authorities, a man accused of having raped several children in Acatempa, Mexico, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a women's soccer match between the national team and the Wolmido team at the remodelled May Day Stadium in Pyongyang on October 28, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A combination of pictures shows a house before (top L) and after (bottom R) it was blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with southern Gaza Strip October 29, 2014....more
Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The shoes of Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman News Corp and Chairman and CEO 21st Century Fox are pictured as he speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alexander Zakharchenko (C), separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, visits the Kholodnaya Balka mine in Makiivka, outside Donetsk, Russia, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Staff adjusts a hair pin on a child model at the backstage during a rehearsal for the Dong Wenmei T100 Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A burning pick-up truck is seen after members of the CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) teachers' union set it on fire during a protest demanding information on the missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro...more
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Tourists take pictures with a mobile phone in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) painted on a segment of the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the...more
Camel traders wearing turbans rest in a group surrounded by their camels at the Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
