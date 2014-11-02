Editor's choice
Lieutenant Colonel Yacouba Isaac Zida, center, poses for a picture after a news conference in which he was named president at military headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in shooting position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karam Barre frontline beside Al-Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners are detained by Indian policemen during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman checks the crime scene in which the bodies of two women were found in a flat at Hong Kong's Wanchai district November 2, 2014. A 29-year-old British banker has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with the grisly murder of two women,...more
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A machine gun fires in central Kobani, as seen from the Turkish border crossing of Mursitpinar, as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A U.S. Navy F/A-18 launches from the USS Carl Vinson in this undated handout picture released November 1, 2014. REUTERS
The lava flow from the Kilauea volcano moves over a fence on private property near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii in this handout picture from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) taken October 31, 2014. REUTERS
Mourners cry during the funeral service of South African national soccer team goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa in Durban November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Government workers remove the body of a female found dead at a residential flat at Hong Kong's Wan chai district November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester holds a banner in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district protesters are occupying November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The mother of Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent, Guerette Vincent, is escorted from the church following his funeral in Longueuil, Quebec November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man leaves his house, which was decorated with a mural by students to demand the government justice for the 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in the town of Tixtla, in the southern state of...more
Workers wearing medical masks are reflected in a mirror in Taif November 1, 2014. Saudi Arabia said late on Wednesday it had detected six new cases of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 24 hours. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A camel herder wearing a turban arrives with his camels at the Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Ash rises over Turrialba volcano, as seen from San Gerardo de Irazu near Turrialba, Costa Rica, November 1, 2014. REUTERS REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A boy cleans the gravestone of a loved one at a public cemetery in Marikina city, east of Manila November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Participants talk as they prepare backstage before the 5th "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding tournament at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Children run on top of graves at a cemetery on All Saints' Day in Madrid November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People walk around a looted house belonging to Francois, younger brother of Burkina Faso's former president Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man stands next to a relative's grave on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery in Santa Maria Atzompa, on the outskirts of Oaxaca, Mexico, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus scores a goal past Bayern Munich's Medhi Benatia and Jerome Boateng during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Munich November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Canada's Alaine Chartrand performs during the ladies' short program during the 2014 Skate Canada International in Kelowna, British Columbia October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Australia's Matt Hodgson grounds the ball just short of the try line as he is tackled by Barbarians' Matt Stevens during their international rugby union friendly match at Twickenham in London November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary swims to win the women's 200m backstroke event of the FINA Swimming World Cup at the Aquatic Centre in Singapore November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Orange flags mark small pieces of wreckage along a railroad track from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California November 1, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A cyclist films smoke from an art installation by artist Fabian Knecht beside the "Neue Nationalgalerie" gallery in Berlin November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal
Men stand near a 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe ahead of an auction for classic vehicles run by the Motostalgia auction house in Austin, Texas October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Artists from Vietnam perform with their puppets during the Harmony World Puppet Carnival Bangkok 2014 parade, in Bangkok November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A person covered in a garbage bag, sleeps in the subway early in the morning in the Manhattan borough of New York November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man sells newspapers as commuters and shoppers pass by a colourful wall at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children rehearse for their movie roles during a martial arts class organised by local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and residents, in the Wakaliga slums of Uganda's capital Kampala, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
