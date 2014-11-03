Editor's choice
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai November 3, 2014. Ashoura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of...more
Shi'ite Muslims perform with fire during commemorations for Ashoura in Najaf, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Tourists take pictures with a mobile phone in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) painted on a segment of the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the...more
Arsenal players (L-R) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nacho Monreal, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott warm up during a training session at their training facility in London Colney, north of London, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in shooting position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karam Barre frontline beside Al-Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo.
Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture...more
Daredevil Nik Wallenda starts his walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ten segments of the Berlin Wall, which constitute the longest stretch outside of Berlin, are seen on display in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2014. On November 9, Germany will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall....more
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghans pray during a procession held to mark Ashura in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People run from bullets fired by military at the state TV headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso.
Turkish soldiers keep warm atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani.
People stand near the graves of relatives at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic. On the Day of the Dead, Mexicans pay homage to their dead relatives by preparing meals and decorating their graves. The festival has its origins in a pre-Hispanic Aztec...more
A Pakistani man wounded in a suicide bomb attack, reacts to the camera after received first aid in hospital in Wagah border, near Lahore. At least 45 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber blew himself up on the Pakistani-Indian border,...more
Kim Bok-soon poses during an interview with Reuters at her home in Seoul October 14, 2014. In South Korea, where physical perfection is seen as a way to improve the quality of life, including job and marriage prospects, plastic surgery procedures can...more
Participants talk as they prepare backstage before the 5th "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding tournament at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners are detained by Indian policemen during a Muharram procession in Srinagar. Indian police in parts of Srinagar city on Sunday imposed restrictions by sealing off many residential areas to prevent Muharram processions,...more
Participants throw coloured powders as they take part in the Color Run in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain.
A Pakistani mourns the death of a relative who was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore. At least 45 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber blew himself up on the Pakistani-Indian border, police said, just after a...more
A Palestinian man looks out a window as an Israeli border police officer stands guard near the Lions Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani is seen in his family's tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Turkey.
A pro-democracy protester gets out of her tent set-up on the road decorated with messages in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district protesters are occupying.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet above the Chicago River in Chicago.
An Indian policeman wields his baton against a Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner as he is detained during a Muharram procession in Srinagar.
People visit the "Nueva Esperanza" (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations on the outskirts of Lima, Peru.
Canada's Liam Firus performs during the exhibition gala during the 2014 Skate Canada International in Kelowna, British Columbia.
A policeman checks the crime scene in which the bodies of two women were found in a flat at Hong Kong's Wanchai district. A 29-year-old British banker has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with the grisly murder of two women, a rare occurrence...more
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain dons a cowboy hat after winning the F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon.
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon.
A pro-democracy protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a yellow umbrella and a banner in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district protesters are occupying.
Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the 2014 New York City Marathon in Brooklyn.
Rurik Jutting, a 29-year-old British banker who has been charged with two counts of murder, sits in a police van as it arrives at a court in Hong Kong. Police have charged Jutting with two counts of murder after authorities found the bodies of two...more
