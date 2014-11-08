Editor's choice
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. Palestinian protesters fought with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem and the...more
Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia, Venezuela October 23, 2014. This year the Catatumbo Lightning was approved for inclusion in the 2015 edition...more
Speaker of the House John Boehner listens as President Barack Obama hosts a luncheon for bi-partisan Congressional leaders in the Old Family Dining Room at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed in the...more
A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects to a Kurdish fighter killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People carry a coffin with the body of Andrei Eliseev during a funeral ceremony in the village of Hrabary (Grabari) in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 7, 2014. Eliseev was one of two teenagers killed by shelling while out playing on a school...more
President Obama winks at departing photographers after he and first lady Michelle Obama had their picture taken with members of the Jackie Robinson West All Stars Little League baseball team from Chicago in the Oval Office, November 6, 2014. The team...more
A labourer takes a break at a coal dump site outside Mazar-i-Sharif, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
Men, dressed in historical uniforms, march past a serviceman during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Lead clowns watch television inside their tent before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, November 6, 2014. The Rambo circus travels all over the country throughout the year. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters covered with mud shout anti-government slogans during a protest outside the presidential palace in Manila November 7, 2014, a day before the anniversary of Typhoon Haiyan that hit Tacloban city, central Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A resident looks into a newly-built giant trash can, partially buried underground, next to a street in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, November 6, 2014. It was built to replace an open-air garbage dump site, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli border police during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Sculptor and restorer Carlo Wloch works on a lifesize sculpture of a Trabant 601 car in his workshop in Berlin, November 7, 2014. After 6000 hours of work in 17 years Wloch created the car sculpture out of a huge block of sandstone. REUTERS/Hannibal...more
France's President Francois Hollande poses before appearing on TF1 television prime time news live broadcast at their studios in Aubervilliers, near Paris,, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool
A demonstrator is restrained by riot police during clashes in central Brussels over austerity measures to be taken by the new Belgian government, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Catalonia's Regional President Artur Mas leads the meeting "Pacte Nacional pel Dret a Decidir" (National Pact For The Right To Decide) with politicians and representatives of social and economic organizations at the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona,...more
Revellers dressed in devil costumes light fireworks during the "Les Santes" (The Saints) festival in Mataro, near Barcelona, July 20, 2014. The wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia last month dropped plans for a non-binding referendum on...more
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Texas Governor Rick Perry and his lawyers David Botsford (L) and Tony Buzbee attend a pre-trial hearing to face abuse-of-power charges in the 390th District Court at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin, Texas November 6, 2014. ...more
A man carries a child, injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Oxford Street is illuminated after singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini switched on the Oxford Street Christmas Lights in London, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover behind doors during clashes with Israeli border police at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A silhouette of a man fixing his headband before going for a run is seen at Galle-Face green in Colombo, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A rocket believed to have been launched by Islamic State forces flies from the east to the west side of the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting, November 6, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 6, 2014. Two teenagers died and four were wounded when an artillery shell hit a school playing field as they played soccer, local media...more
