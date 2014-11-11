Natsumi Niki smiles as she lies in a coffin to test it during an end-of-life seminar held by Japan's largest retailer Aeon Co in Tokyo October 24, 2014. With a population that is expected to shrink by nearly 30 million people over the next 50 years,...more

Natsumi Niki smiles as she lies in a coffin to test it during an end-of-life seminar held by Japan's largest retailer Aeon Co in Tokyo October 24, 2014. With a population that is expected to shrink by nearly 30 million people over the next 50 years, the Japanese market for funerals, graves and anything related to the afterlife is still very much alive. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close