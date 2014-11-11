Editor's choice
Police officers carry a wounded colleague who was beaten up by rioting protesters during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, Mexico November 10, 2014. The beaten policeman was eventually taken away by ambulance....more
The town of Susuz (C) is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over southeastern Turkey province of Adiyaman November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People run from an area filled with smoke at Taghyeer (Change) Square, after demolished huts were set on fire, in Sanaa November 10, 2014. These temporary shelters, set up by pro-democracy protesters in 2011, had not been removed from the square...more
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco November 10, 2014. The beaten policeman was eventually taken away by ambulance. His condition is unknown. ...more
China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, in Beijing November 10, 2014. Xi and...more
Unidentified relatives and friends of the victims of Malaysian Airlines MH17 attend a national memorial at the RAI convention center in Amsterdam November 10, 2014. Hundreds of grieving people gathered for a national commemoration ceremony nearly...more
Natsumi Niki smiles as she lies in a coffin to test it during an end-of-life seminar held by Japan's largest retailer Aeon Co in Tokyo October 24, 2014. With a population that is expected to shrink by nearly 30 million people over the next 50 years,...more
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace during a protest denouncing the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers, in the historic center of Mexico City, November 8, 2014....more
A young girl places a rose at the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse, during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Honor guards salute as President Obama steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in Beijing, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Rurik George Caton Jutting, a British banker charged with two counts of murder, sits in the second last row of a prison bus near Correctional Services officers as he arrives at the Eastern Law Court in Hong Kong, November 10, 2014. Picture taken...more
A young member of the project 'Zirkus Ueberwindet Grenzen' (circus without borders) bounces on a trampoline onto the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in...more
Singer Kiesza performs during the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A girl wearing a hat and tanaka paste on her face waters flowers at the one of main intersections of Naypyitaw, Myanmar, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units uses a pair of binoculars as she looks towards areas controlled by Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A sunset is seen from Sillustani, a pre-Inca burial ground on the shores of Lake Umayo near Puno, Peru, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani, November 9, 2014. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Hindu woman arrives to offer prayers and walks past a sari, a traditional clothing worn by women, that has been kept out to dry as other devotees change into their clothes after taking a dip on the banks of the Ganges river in the northern Indian...more
A child deposits her mother's ballot at a polling station in a school in front of Catalan "Gegants", or giant figures, while voting in a symbolic independence vote in Barcelona, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Tennis fans hold a "Estelada" Catalonian separatist flag as they watch Roger Federer of Switzerland and Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan...more
Israeli soldiers attend a remembrance ceremony for World War Two veterans who fought in the British Armed Forces, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Ramle near Tel Aviv, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage during the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Balloons are released from the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) along the East Side Gallery, the largest...more
Balloons which were part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) are released in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Turkish soldiers watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Crowds gather as the "'Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" art installation is illuminated at the Tower of London, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping stand in the background during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, November 9, 2014....more
Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches for a return during his men's singles tennis match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Smoke rises in the sky after Afghan security forces detonated an explosive device at the site of a blast in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Soldiers march during a ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, marking the anniversary of his death, in Ankara, Turkey, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
