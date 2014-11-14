Editor's choice
The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", reacts at her home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13,...more
Used cars are shown tossed into a dumpster as an advertising display in front of a local car dealership in San Diego, California November 10, 2014. To match story USA-GASOLINE/GUZZLERS Picture taken November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music...more
A Palestinian girl looks on as members of Hamas's armed wing take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rally was organized in memory of Hamas's military commanders who were killed during the most recent conflict...more
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens during his testimony at the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark Guinness World Records Day in London. Kosen, measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall.
Protesters, wearing masks depicting G20 leaders, and dressed as Australian surf lifesavers call for global equality among nations outside the venue site of the annual G20 leaders summit in Brisbane, November 14, 2014. Leaders of the top 20...more
Members of U.S. 2-8 CAV, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and Poland's 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 7th Coastal Defence Brigade take part in a joint attack combat military exercise near Drawsko-Pomorskie November 13, 2014.
A worker boards up a business in preparation for a verdict from the grand jury on whether to indict Darren Wilson, a white Missouri police officer, for fatally shooting unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, November 13, 2014.
A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014.
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London November 13, 2014.
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure.
A teacher takes cover under her desk inside a school during an earthquake drill in Santiago, Chile. Around one million residents, including students, teachers and parents, took part on Thursday in a drill that simulated a fictitious earthquake of a...more
Members of a bomb disposal team from the Nepal police connect wires to detonate a briefcase suspected to be a bomb after a bomb scare in Kathmandu. The briefcase, which was seen along the street was suspected to be a bomb and was destroyed using a...more
A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bondi Beach, November 13, 2014. Hundreds of protesters participated in the event, held ahead of Saturday's G20 summit in Brisbane, which was...more
A girl wearing traditional clothes walks in front of Myanmar's President Thein Sein as he welcomes other heads of states before the East Asia Summit plenary session during the ASEAN Summit in Naypyitaw.
Cows diagnosed with brucellosis are culled by health officers on the outskirt of Xi'An, in china's Shaanxi province, November 12, 2014. Around 32 cows were killed and buried as they failed quarantine checks after being transported to Xi'an.
A woman, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, India.
U.S. troops and Afghan policemen inspect at the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Jalalabad, November 13, 2014. The suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into U.S. forces travelling in a NATO convoy on Thursday in eastern...more
Musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" perform a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music that has its roots in an exorcism ritual. It has been part of...more
Participants wearing stilettos run as they compete in the annual Tour De Takong, or the Stiletto race, along an avenue well-known for shoe shops, in Marikina, east of Manila.
A laborer smokes bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, as he collects water chestnuts from a pond in the northern Indian city of Allahabad.
Police try to disperse university students outside the Athens University Law School in Athens. A group of university students was dispersed by the police when they tried to enter the institution to protest against reforms in the education system,...more
People and security stand at the scene of a car bomb explosion near the Egyptian embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. Bombs exploded near the Egyptian and United Arab Emirates embassies in the Libyan capital on Thursday, though there were no...more
Jean de Loisy, Palais de Tokyo director, hides a needle in a haystack before an art performance based on the expression "looking for a needle in a haystack" at the Palais de Tokyo modern and contemporary art museum in Paris. Italian artist Sven...more
