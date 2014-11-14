Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 14, 2014 | 3:43am GMT

Editor's choice

The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", reacts at her home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", reacts at her home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13,...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", reacts at her home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 25
Used cars are shown tossed into a dumpster as an advertising display in front of a local car dealership in San Diego, California November 10, 2014. To match story USA-GASOLINE/GUZZLERS Picture taken November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Used cars are shown tossed into a dumpster as an advertising display in front of a local car dealership in San Diego, California November 10, 2014. To match story USA-GASOLINE/GUZZLERS Picture taken November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Used cars are shown tossed into a dumpster as an advertising display in front of a local car dealership in San Diego, California November 10, 2014. To match story USA-GASOLINE/GUZZLERS Picture taken November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 25
Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music that has its roots in an exorcism ritual. It has been part of Egyptian culture since ancient times to dance to drive away evil spirits and negative energy. The "Zar" religious ceremony, which uses drumming and dancing to cure an illness thought to be caused by a demon, is most prominent in southern Egypt and is practiced further south into the Sudan, though it may be performed anywhere in Egypt. Picture taken November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music that has its roots in an exorcism ritual. It has been part of Egyptian culture since ancient times to dance to drive away evil spirits and negative energy. The "Zar" religious ceremony, which uses drumming and dancing to cure an illness thought to be caused by a demon, is most prominent in southern Egypt and is practiced further south into the Sudan, though it may be performed anywhere in Egypt. Picture taken November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
3 / 25
A Palestinian girl looks on as members of Hamas's armed wing take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rally was organized in memory of Hamas's military commanders who were killed during the most recent conflict between the armed group and Israel.

A Palestinian girl looks on as members of Hamas's armed wing take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rally was organized in memory of Hamas's military commanders who were killed during the most recent conflict...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A Palestinian girl looks on as members of Hamas's armed wing take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rally was organized in memory of Hamas's military commanders who were killed during the most recent conflict between the armed group and Israel.
Close
4 / 25
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens during his testimony at the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens during his testimony at the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens during his testimony at the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
5 / 25
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark Guinness World Records Day in London. Kosen, measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall.

The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark Guinness World Records Day in London. Kosen, measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark Guinness World Records Day in London. Kosen, measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall.
Close
6 / 25
Protesters, wearing masks depicting G20 leaders, and dressed as Australian surf lifesavers call for global equality among nations outside the venue site of the annual G20 leaders summit in Brisbane, November 14, 2014. Leaders of the top 20 industrialized nations will gather in Brisbane November 15-16 for their annual G20 summit.

Protesters, wearing masks depicting G20 leaders, and dressed as Australian surf lifesavers call for global equality among nations outside the venue site of the annual G20 leaders summit in Brisbane, November 14, 2014. Leaders of the top 20...more

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Protesters, wearing masks depicting G20 leaders, and dressed as Australian surf lifesavers call for global equality among nations outside the venue site of the annual G20 leaders summit in Brisbane, November 14, 2014. Leaders of the top 20 industrialized nations will gather in Brisbane November 15-16 for their annual G20 summit.
Close
7 / 25
Members of U.S. 2-8 CAV, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and Poland's 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 7th Coastal Defence Brigade take part in a joint attack combat military exercise near Drawsko-Pomorskie November 13, 2014.

Members of U.S. 2-8 CAV, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and Poland's 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 7th Coastal Defence Brigade take part in a joint attack combat military exercise near Drawsko-Pomorskie November 13, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Members of U.S. 2-8 CAV, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and Poland's 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 7th Coastal Defence Brigade take part in a joint attack combat military exercise near Drawsko-Pomorskie November 13, 2014.
Close
8 / 25
A worker boards up a business in preparation for a verdict from the grand jury on whether to indict Darren Wilson, a white Missouri police officer, for fatally shooting unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, November 13, 2014.

A worker boards up a business in preparation for a verdict from the grand jury on whether to indict Darren Wilson, a white Missouri police officer, for fatally shooting unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, November 13, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A worker boards up a business in preparation for a verdict from the grand jury on whether to indict Darren Wilson, a white Missouri police officer, for fatally shooting unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, November 13, 2014.
Close
9 / 25
A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014.

A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014.
Close
10 / 25
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London November 13, 2014.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London November 13, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London November 13, 2014.
Close
11 / 25
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure.

Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure.
Close
12 / 25
A teacher takes cover under her desk inside a school during an earthquake drill in Santiago, Chile. Around one million residents, including students, teachers and parents, took part on Thursday in a drill that simulated a fictitious earthquake of a magnitude of 8.8 on the Richter scale.

A teacher takes cover under her desk inside a school during an earthquake drill in Santiago, Chile. Around one million residents, including students, teachers and parents, took part on Thursday in a drill that simulated a fictitious earthquake of a...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A teacher takes cover under her desk inside a school during an earthquake drill in Santiago, Chile. Around one million residents, including students, teachers and parents, took part on Thursday in a drill that simulated a fictitious earthquake of a magnitude of 8.8 on the Richter scale.
Close
13 / 25
Members of a bomb disposal team from the Nepal police connect wires to detonate a briefcase suspected to be a bomb after a bomb scare in Kathmandu. The briefcase, which was seen along the street was suspected to be a bomb and was destroyed using a controlled detonation. It was later found to be a false alarm.

Members of a bomb disposal team from the Nepal police connect wires to detonate a briefcase suspected to be a bomb after a bomb scare in Kathmandu. The briefcase, which was seen along the street was suspected to be a bomb and was destroyed using a...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Members of a bomb disposal team from the Nepal police connect wires to detonate a briefcase suspected to be a bomb after a bomb scare in Kathmandu. The briefcase, which was seen along the street was suspected to be a bomb and was destroyed using a controlled detonation. It was later found to be a false alarm.
Close
14 / 25
A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bondi Beach, November 13, 2014. Hundreds of protesters participated in the event, held ahead of Saturday's G20 summit in Brisbane, which was being promoted as a message to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott's government that, "You have your head in the sand on climate change".

A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bondi Beach, November 13, 2014. Hundreds of protesters participated in the event, held ahead of Saturday's G20 summit in Brisbane, which was...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bondi Beach, November 13, 2014. Hundreds of protesters participated in the event, held ahead of Saturday's G20 summit in Brisbane, which was being promoted as a message to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott's government that, "You have your head in the sand on climate change".
Close
15 / 25
A girl wearing traditional clothes walks in front of Myanmar's President Thein Sein as he welcomes other heads of states before the East Asia Summit plenary session during the ASEAN Summit in Naypyitaw.

A girl wearing traditional clothes walks in front of Myanmar's President Thein Sein as he welcomes other heads of states before the East Asia Summit plenary session during the ASEAN Summit in Naypyitaw.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A girl wearing traditional clothes walks in front of Myanmar's President Thein Sein as he welcomes other heads of states before the East Asia Summit plenary session during the ASEAN Summit in Naypyitaw.
Close
16 / 25
Cows diagnosed with brucellosis are culled by health officers on the outskirt of Xi'An, in china's Shaanxi province, November 12, 2014. Around 32 cows were killed and buried as they failed quarantine checks after being transported to Xi'an.

Cows diagnosed with brucellosis are culled by health officers on the outskirt of Xi'An, in china's Shaanxi province, November 12, 2014. Around 32 cows were killed and buried as they failed quarantine checks after being transported to Xi'an.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Cows diagnosed with brucellosis are culled by health officers on the outskirt of Xi'An, in china's Shaanxi province, November 12, 2014. Around 32 cows were killed and buried as they failed quarantine checks after being transported to Xi'an.
Close
17 / 25
A woman, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, India.

A woman, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, India.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A woman, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, India.
Close
18 / 25
U.S. troops and Afghan policemen inspect at the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Jalalabad, November 13, 2014. The suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into U.S. forces travelling in a NATO convoy on Thursday in eastern Nangarhar province; the attack caused no fatalities to foreign forces or civilians, but damaged an armored vehicle.

U.S. troops and Afghan policemen inspect at the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Jalalabad, November 13, 2014. The suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into U.S. forces travelling in a NATO convoy on Thursday in eastern...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
U.S. troops and Afghan policemen inspect at the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Jalalabad, November 13, 2014. The suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into U.S. forces travelling in a NATO convoy on Thursday in eastern Nangarhar province; the attack caused no fatalities to foreign forces or civilians, but damaged an armored vehicle.
Close
19 / 25
Musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" perform a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music that has its roots in an exorcism ritual. It has been part of Egyptian culture since ancient times to dance to drive away evil spirits and negative energy.

Musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" perform a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music that has its roots in an exorcism ritual. It has been part of...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" perform a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music that has its roots in an exorcism ritual. It has been part of Egyptian culture since ancient times to dance to drive away evil spirits and negative energy.
Close
20 / 25
Participants wearing stilettos run as they compete in the annual Tour De Takong, or the Stiletto race, along an avenue well-known for shoe shops, in Marikina, east of Manila.

Participants wearing stilettos run as they compete in the annual Tour De Takong, or the Stiletto race, along an avenue well-known for shoe shops, in Marikina, east of Manila.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Participants wearing stilettos run as they compete in the annual Tour De Takong, or the Stiletto race, along an avenue well-known for shoe shops, in Marikina, east of Manila.
Close
21 / 25
A laborer smokes bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, as he collects water chestnuts from a pond in the northern Indian city of Allahabad.

A laborer smokes bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, as he collects water chestnuts from a pond in the northern Indian city of Allahabad.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A laborer smokes bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, as he collects water chestnuts from a pond in the northern Indian city of Allahabad.
Close
22 / 25
Police try to disperse university students outside the Athens University Law School in Athens. A group of university students was dispersed by the police when they tried to enter the institution to protest against reforms in the education system, Greek media reported.

Police try to disperse university students outside the Athens University Law School in Athens. A group of university students was dispersed by the police when they tried to enter the institution to protest against reforms in the education system,...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Police try to disperse university students outside the Athens University Law School in Athens. A group of university students was dispersed by the police when they tried to enter the institution to protest against reforms in the education system, Greek media reported.
Close
23 / 25
People and security stand at the scene of a car bomb explosion near the Egyptian embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. Bombs exploded near the Egyptian and United Arab Emirates embassies in the Libyan capital on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in the attacks.

People and security stand at the scene of a car bomb explosion near the Egyptian embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. Bombs exploded near the Egyptian and United Arab Emirates embassies in the Libyan capital on Thursday, though there were no...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
People and security stand at the scene of a car bomb explosion near the Egyptian embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. Bombs exploded near the Egyptian and United Arab Emirates embassies in the Libyan capital on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in the attacks.
Close
24 / 25
Jean de Loisy, Palais de Tokyo director, hides a needle in a haystack before an art performance based on the expression "looking for a needle in a haystack" at the Palais de Tokyo modern and contemporary art museum in Paris. Italian artist Sven Sachsalber will spend two days trying to find the needle in a large pile of hay.

Jean de Loisy, Palais de Tokyo director, hides a needle in a haystack before an art performance based on the expression "looking for a needle in a haystack" at the Palais de Tokyo modern and contemporary art museum in Paris. Italian artist Sven...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Jean de Loisy, Palais de Tokyo director, hides a needle in a haystack before an art performance based on the expression "looking for a needle in a haystack" at the Palais de Tokyo modern and contemporary art museum in Paris. Italian artist Sven Sachsalber will spend two days trying to find the needle in a large pile of hay.
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Nov 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Nov 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Nov 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures