Sat Nov 15, 2014

Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, about 40 km (25 miles) south of Srinagar November 14, 2014. Two militants were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces that started last night in south Kashmir, police and local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, about 40 km (25 miles) south of Srinagar November 14, 2014. Two militants were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces that started last night in south Kashmir, police and local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
1 / 19
U.S. President Barack Obama puts his arm around opposition politician Aung San Suu Kyi after a joint press conference following their meeting at her residence in Yangon, November 14, 2014. Obama, visiting Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, said a provision in the Southeast Asian nation's constitution that prevents candidates from running for president because of their children's nationality made no sense. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
U.S. President Barack Obama puts his arm around opposition politician Aung San Suu Kyi after a joint press conference following their meeting at her residence in Yangon, November 14, 2014. Obama, visiting Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, said a provision in the Southeast Asian nation's constitution that prevents candidates from running for president because of their children's nationality made no sense. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2 / 19
Scotland's Steven Fletcher (C) is challenged by Ireland's Richard Keogh (front) and John O'Shea during their Euro 2016 Group D qualifying soccer match at Celtic Park Stadium Glasgow, Scotland November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Scotland's Steven Fletcher (C) is challenged by Ireland's Richard Keogh (front) and John O'Shea during their Euro 2016 Group D qualifying soccer match at Celtic Park Stadium Glasgow, Scotland November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
3 / 19
Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a deceased victim, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a deceased victim, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
4 / 19
Passengers, one wearing a mask, ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail, a sleek tram that snakes through downtown, past the ancient walls of the Old City, symbolically uniting the Jewish West and the Arab East, an area Israel captured in a 1967 war. Launched in 2011, the project was hailed as a piece of infrastructure that would transform the city, bringing Israelis and Palestinians closer through shared public rail transport. While in some ways that has happened, the past few months have torn that cosmopolitan picture apart. Picture taken November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Passengers, one wearing a mask, ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail, a sleek tram that snakes through downtown, past the ancient walls of the Old City, symbolically uniting the Jewish West and the Arab East, an area Israel captured in a 1967 war. Launched in 2011, the project was hailed as a piece of infrastructure that would transform the city, bringing Israelis and Palestinians closer through shared public rail transport. While in some ways that has happened, the past few months have torn that cosmopolitan picture apart. Picture taken November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
5 / 19
Annabelle Proelss and Ruben Blommaert of Germany perform during the pairs short program at the Rostelecom Cup ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Annabelle Proelss and Ruben Blommaert of Germany perform during the pairs short program at the Rostelecom Cup ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
6 / 19
Palestinian protesters prepare to throw stones at Israeli army soldiers during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 14, 2014. Israel and the Palestinians have pledged to take concrete steps to calm tensions around Jerusalem's holiest site, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday after talks in the Jordanian capital. Violence has flared in recent weeks over the compound, revered by Muslims as Noble Sanctuary, where al-Aqsa mosque stands, and by Jews as the Temple Mount, where their biblical temples once stood. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Palestinian protesters prepare to throw stones at Israeli army soldiers during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 14, 2014. Israel and the Palestinians have pledged to take concrete steps to calm tensions around Jerusalem's holiest site, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday after talks in the Jordanian capital. Violence has flared in recent weeks over the compound, revered by Muslims as Noble Sanctuary, where al-Aqsa mosque stands, and by Jews as the Temple Mount, where their biblical temples once stood. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
7 / 19
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence in this U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) handout photo taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014. The slow-moving lava flow continues to move near a transfer station at an industrial complex on Thursday, three days after the flow destroyed its first home. Picture taken November 13, 2014. REUTERS/USGS/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence in this U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) handout photo taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014. The slow-moving lava flow continues to move near a transfer station at an industrial complex on Thursday, three days after the flow destroyed its first home. Picture taken November 13, 2014. REUTERS/USGS/Handout via Reuters
8 / 19
Labourers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata November 14, 2014. India's inflation dropped to a new multi-year low in October, helped by slower annual rises in food and fuel prices, intensifying pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates to encourage spending and investment needed to boost growth. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Labourers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata November 14, 2014. India's inflation dropped to a new multi-year low in October, helped by slower annual rises in food and fuel prices, intensifying pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates to encourage spending and investment needed to boost growth. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
9 / 19
Participants in an amateur "Running in Color" event approach the finish line of a five kilometre (three mile) race in Tel Aviv, November 14, 2014. Inspired by the Hindu Holi festival, the race involved participants running along a course dotted with locations where coloured powders were thrown over the runners. The event was held to raise awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by conflict in the country. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Participants in an amateur "Running in Color" event approach the finish line of a five kilometre (three mile) race in Tel Aviv, November 14, 2014. Inspired by the Hindu Holi festival, the race involved participants running along a course dotted with locations where coloured powders were thrown over the runners. The event was held to raise awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by conflict in the country. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
10 / 19
Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presenter Angelina Jolie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presenter Angelina Jolie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
11 / 19
France's Karim Benzema (10) fights for the ball with Albania's Burim Kukeli during their international friendly soccer match at the Route de Lorient stadium in Rennes, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
France's Karim Benzema (10) fights for the ball with Albania's Burim Kukeli during their international friendly soccer match at the Route de Lorient stadium in Rennes, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
12 / 19
Artist Neil Harbisson, who has an antenna permanently attached to his skull, speaks during the Riga Comm 2014 innovation conference in Riga November 14, 2014. The two-day information and communication technology exhibition and conference began on Friday. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Artist Neil Harbisson, who has an antenna permanently attached to his skull, speaks during the Riga Comm 2014 innovation conference in Riga November 14, 2014. The two-day information and communication technology exhibition and conference began on Friday. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
13 / 19
Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
14 / 19
Stadium security escort an Ivory Coast fan, who ran onto the field to hug Ivory Coast's Salomon Kalou (C), off the pitch during their African Nations Cup qualifying soccer match against Sierra Leone at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Stadium security escort an Ivory Coast fan, who ran onto the field to hug Ivory Coast's Salomon Kalou (C), off the pitch during their African Nations Cup qualifying soccer match against Sierra Leone at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
15 / 19
Italy's Quintin Geldenhuys (C) is tackled by Argentina's Guido Petti (L) and Tomas Lavanini during their rugby test match at the Marassi stadium in Genoa November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Italy's Quintin Geldenhuys (C) is tackled by Argentina's Guido Petti (L) and Tomas Lavanini during their rugby test match at the Marassi stadium in Genoa November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
16 / 19
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. About 100 new young military cadets took part in an oath-taking ceremony on Friday, according to officials. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. About 100 new young military cadets took part in an oath-taking ceremony on Friday, according to officials. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
17 / 19
People queue to enter the court building during a heavy rain storm outside the High Court in London November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
People queue to enter the court building during a heavy rain storm outside the High Court in London November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
18 / 19
U.S. President Barack Obama and opposition politician Aung San Suu Kyi hold a press conference after their meeting at her residence in Yangon, November 14, 2014. Obama, visiting Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, said a provision in the Southeast Asian nation's constitution that prevents candidates from running for president because of their children's nationality made no sense. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
U.S. President Barack Obama and opposition politician Aung San Suu Kyi hold a press conference after their meeting at her residence in Yangon, November 14, 2014. Obama, visiting Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, said a provision in the Southeast Asian nation's constitution that prevents candidates from running for president because of their children's nationality made no sense. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
19 / 19
