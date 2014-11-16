Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Nov 16, 2014 | 5:57am GMT

Editor's Choice

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) gestures as he meets with European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the G20 in Brisbane November 16, 2014. Pictures are (L-R) Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, French President Francois Hollande, Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) gestures as he meets with European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the G20 in Brisbane November 16, 2014. Pictures are (L-R) Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi,...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) gestures as he meets with European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the G20 in Brisbane November 16, 2014. Pictures are (L-R) Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, French President Francois Hollande, Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 18
Dr. Martin Salia is placed on a stretcher upon his arrival at the Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit in Omaha, Nebraska, November 15, 2014. The Sierra Leonean surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola was flown to the United States from West Africa on Saturday and was transported to a Nebraska Medical Center for treatment, hospital officials said. Salia, 44, a permanent U.S. resident, caught Ebola working as a surgeon in a Freetown hospital, according to his family. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Dr. Martin Salia is placed on a stretcher upon his arrival at the Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit in Omaha, Nebraska, November 15, 2014. The Sierra Leonean surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola was flown to the United States from West...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Dr. Martin Salia is placed on a stretcher upon his arrival at the Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit in Omaha, Nebraska, November 15, 2014. The Sierra Leonean surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola was flown to the United States from West Africa on Saturday and was transported to a Nebraska Medical Center for treatment, hospital officials said. Salia, 44, a permanent U.S. resident, caught Ebola working as a surgeon in a Freetown hospital, according to his family. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
2 / 18
Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko reacts as he leaves the arena after defeating his challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev during their title fight in Hamburg, November 15, 2014. World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko knocked out Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev with a fierce left hook in the fifth round on Saturday to retain his IBF title and end his opponent's unbeaten record. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko reacts as he leaves the arena after defeating his challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev during their title fight in Hamburg, November 15, 2014. World heavyweight...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko reacts as he leaves the arena after defeating his challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev during their title fight in Hamburg, November 15, 2014. World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko knocked out Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev with a fierce left hook in the fifth round on Saturday to retain his IBF title and end his opponent's unbeaten record. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
3 / 18
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning his semi-final tennis match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning his semi-final tennis match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning his semi-final tennis match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 18
G20 leaders watch a "Welcome to Country" cultural performance at the G20 Leaders Summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 economies has opened in Brisbane with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott stressing the importance of global economic issues at a summit that has been dominated by the crisis in Ukraine, climate change and the United States's Asia-Pacific pivot. Seen are (L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, U.S. President Barack Obama, Abbott, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Jason Reed

G20 leaders watch a "Welcome to Country" cultural performance at the G20 Leaders Summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 economies has opened in Brisbane with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott stressing the...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
G20 leaders watch a "Welcome to Country" cultural performance at the G20 Leaders Summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 economies has opened in Brisbane with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott stressing the importance of global economic issues at a summit that has been dominated by the crisis in Ukraine, climate change and the United States's Asia-Pacific pivot. Seen are (L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, U.S. President Barack Obama, Abbott, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 18
England's Mike Brown (2nd L) catches the ball despite the attentions of South Africa's Cobus Reinach (2nd R) during their international rugby union match at Twickenham in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Mike Brown (2nd L) catches the ball despite the attentions of South Africa's Cobus Reinach (2nd R) during their international rugby union match at Twickenham in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
England's Mike Brown (2nd L) catches the ball despite the attentions of South Africa's Cobus Reinach (2nd R) during their international rugby union match at Twickenham in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Close
6 / 18
Hong Kong Federation of Students (HKFS) leader Alex Chow (C), committee members Nathan Law (L) and Eason Chung pose for photos while surrounded by Occupy Central protesters as they arrive at Hong Kong International Airport for their flight to Beijing November 15, 2014. The three Hong Kong student leaders were stopped from boarding their flight to Beijing on Saturday, to take their fight for greater democracy directly to the Chinese government after airline authorities said their travel permits were invalid. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong Federation of Students (HKFS) leader Alex Chow (C), committee members Nathan Law (L) and Eason Chung pose for photos while surrounded by Occupy Central protesters as they arrive at Hong Kong International Airport for their flight to Beijing...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Hong Kong Federation of Students (HKFS) leader Alex Chow (C), committee members Nathan Law (L) and Eason Chung pose for photos while surrounded by Occupy Central protesters as they arrive at Hong Kong International Airport for their flight to Beijing November 15, 2014. The three Hong Kong student leaders were stopped from boarding their flight to Beijing on Saturday, to take their fight for greater democracy directly to the Chinese government after airline authorities said their travel permits were invalid. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 18
People reach out to touch the hand of Pope Francis as he places it on the head of a person during a special audience with Catholic doctors at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

People reach out to touch the hand of Pope Francis as he places it on the head of a person during a special audience with Catholic doctors at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
People reach out to touch the hand of Pope Francis as he places it on the head of a person during a special audience with Catholic doctors at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 18
Spain's Isco (2nd R) tries to control the ball in front of Belarus' Sergei Balanovich (L) during their Euro 2016 Group C qualifying soccer match in Huelva November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spain's Isco (2nd R) tries to control the ball in front of Belarus' Sergei Balanovich (L) during their Euro 2016 Group C qualifying soccer match in Huelva November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Spain's Isco (2nd R) tries to control the ball in front of Belarus' Sergei Balanovich (L) during their Euro 2016 Group C qualifying soccer match in Huelva November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
9 / 18
Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves his hotel en route to Brisbane Airport as he leaves the G20 leaders summit early, November 16, 2014. Putin told reporters he was leaving before the release of the G20's communique because of the long flight to Russia and he wanted to get some sleep. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves his hotel en route to Brisbane Airport as he leaves the G20 leaders summit early, November 16, 2014. Putin told reporters he was leaving before the release of the G20's communique because of the long flight to...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves his hotel en route to Brisbane Airport as he leaves the G20 leaders summit early, November 16, 2014. Putin told reporters he was leaving before the release of the G20's communique because of the long flight to Russia and he wanted to get some sleep. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 18
Traditional chiefs arrive for the Agni Festival to promote indigenous tradition at the Royal Palace in Abengourou November 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

Traditional chiefs arrive for the Agni Festival to promote indigenous tradition at the Royal Palace in Abengourou November 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Traditional chiefs arrive for the Agni Festival to promote indigenous tradition at the Royal Palace in Abengourou November 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
Close
11 / 18
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's (KPA) February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on November 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's (KPA) February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on November 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's (KPA) February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on November 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
12 / 18
Wales' Bradley Davies tackles Fiji's Manasa Saulo during their Autumn International rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wales' Bradley Davies tackles Fiji's Manasa Saulo during their Autumn International rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Wales' Bradley Davies tackles Fiji's Manasa Saulo during their Autumn International rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
13 / 18
Matt Gone, also known as "The Checkered Man", is tattooed during a tattoo convention in Bogota November 14, 2014. Gone claims to be one of the most tattooed people in the world with 98 percent of his body inked. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Matt Gone, also known as "The Checkered Man", is tattooed during a tattoo convention in Bogota November 14, 2014. Gone claims to be one of the most tattooed people in the world with 98 percent of his body inked. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Matt Gone, also known as "The Checkered Man", is tattooed during a tattoo convention in Bogota November 14, 2014. Gone claims to be one of the most tattooed people in the world with 98 percent of his body inked. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
14 / 18
A party supporter displays some of her badges at the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) annual party conference in Perth November 15, 2014. Scotland may seek another independence vote if Britain's rulers fail to honour their pledge to grant it further autonomy, outgoing Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond warned on Friday, less than two months after Scots spurned independence. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A party supporter displays some of her badges at the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) annual party conference in Perth November 15, 2014. Scotland may seek another independence vote if Britain's rulers fail to honour their pledge to grant it further...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
A party supporter displays some of her badges at the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) annual party conference in Perth November 15, 2014. Scotland may seek another independence vote if Britain's rulers fail to honour their pledge to grant it further autonomy, outgoing Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond warned on Friday, less than two months after Scots spurned independence. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
15 / 18
Actor Mike Meyers poses with guests as they take a selfie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actor Mike Meyers poses with guests as they take a selfie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actor Mike Meyers poses with guests as they take a selfie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
16 / 18
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he officially welcomes leaders to the G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. A showdown between Western leaders and Putin is likely at the G20 summit in Australia starting on Saturday, following fresh reports of Russian troops pouring into eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/David Gray

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he officially welcomes leaders to the G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. A showdown between Western leaders and Putin is likely at the G20 summit...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he officially welcomes leaders to the G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. A showdown between Western leaders and Putin is likely at the G20 summit in Australia starting on Saturday, following fresh reports of Russian troops pouring into eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 18
England's David Wilson pulls a face during their international rugby union match against South Africa at Twickenham in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's David Wilson pulls a face during their international rugby union match against South Africa at Twickenham in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
England's David Wilson pulls a face during their international rugby union match against South Africa at Twickenham in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Nov 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Nov 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Nov 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast