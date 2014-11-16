Dr. Martin Salia is placed on a stretcher upon his arrival at the Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit in Omaha, Nebraska, November 15, 2014. The Sierra Leonean surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola was flown to the United States from West...more

Dr. Martin Salia is placed on a stretcher upon his arrival at the Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit in Omaha, Nebraska, November 15, 2014. The Sierra Leonean surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola was flown to the United States from West Africa on Saturday and was transported to a Nebraska Medical Center for treatment, hospital officials said. Salia, 44, a permanent U.S. resident, caught Ebola working as a surgeon in a Freetown hospital, according to his family. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

