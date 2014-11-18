Editor's choice
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Naparima Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, in Manzanilla on Trinidad's East coast...more
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters try to flee from riot policemen during clashes at a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, near the U.S. embassy in Athens November 17, 2014....more
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near Seville, Spain November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm, where H5N8, a highly contagious strain of bird flu, was found by Dutch authorities, in Hekendorp November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli.
Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens.
A crane carries wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 at the site of the plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region.
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines representing a mock crime scene during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri.
A Kurdish refugee family from the Syrian town of Kobani rest inside their tent in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province.
Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England. Bird flu found on a duck farm in northern England might be linked to a highly contagious strain of the disease found this weekend at a poultry farm in the...more
Men search for belongings amongst the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria.
President Obama, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet at the G20 in Brisbane.
Soldiers and civilians stand next to a car that exploded, leaving one person dead, along Maka Al Mukarama street near Dayax Hotel in Somali's capital Mogadishu.
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China. The park for the first time measured the height and weight of six kinds of animals, including the black bear, red panda, slow loris,...more
Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presenter Angelina Jolie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood.
Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the exhibition gala at the Rostelecom Cup ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow.
Croatia's supporter throw flares onto the field during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Italy at the San Siro stadium in Milan.
Fans look at a dance performance by third base umpire during the fourth inning of an exhibition baseball game between Japan and U.S. Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Stars in Tokyo.
Roger Federer of Switzerland waits to announce that he is injured and unfit to play Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 in London.
Students take part in a protest in support of a fellow student who was shot in the leg and against the violation of the autonomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico by police forces, at the university campus in Mexico City.
Alexandra Munoz, 5, who lost her hair due to chemotherapy for a brain tumor, poses in the cancer ward of the Luis Calvo Mackenna Hospital in Santiago, Chile, October 30, 2014. The wigs, handmade by Italian-Chilean hair stylist Marcelo Avatte and his...more
A policewoman stands next to a destroyed house after an explosion in Homberg, Germany. The driver of a car was killed and seven people, two of them policemen, wounded on Sunday in an explosion possibly caused by the owner with a car bomb after family...more
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel plays with models of trucks during an interactive demonstration of transportation logistics during her visit to the Future Logistics Living Lab in Sydney.
Ireland's Dave Kilcoyne scores a try against Georgia during their international rugby test match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
President Obama gestures as he meets with European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the G20 in Brisbane.
Dr. Martin Salia is placed on a stretcher upon his arrival at the Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit in Omaha, Nebraska, November 15, 2014. The Sierra Leonean surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola was flown to the United States from West...more
Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko reacts as he leaves the arena after defeating his challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev during their title fight in Hamburg. World heavyweight champion Vladimir...more
Romania's President Traian Basescu reacts after casting his ballot at a polling station in Bucharest.
England's Mike Brown (2nd L) catches the ball despite the attentions of South Africa's Cobus Reinach (2nd R) during their international rugby union match at Twickenham in London.
People reach out to touch the hand of Pope Francis as he places it on the head of a person during a special audience with Catholic doctors at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican.
Traditional chiefs arrive for the Agni Festival to promote indigenous tradition at the Royal Palace in Abengourou, Ivory Coast.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Matt Gone, also known as "The Checkered Man", is tattooed during a tattoo convention in Bogota, Colombia. Gone claims to be one of the most tattooed people in the world with 98 percent of his body inked.
A party supporter displays some of her badges at the Scottish Nationalist Party annual party conference in Perth. Scotland may seek another independence vote if Britain's rulers fail to honour their pledge to grant it further autonomy, outgoing...more
Actor Mike Meyers poses with guests as they take a selfie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood.
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.