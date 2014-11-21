Editor's Choice
A man works at an abandoned construction site in Shanghai November 20, 2014.
Artist Damon Davis poses for a photograph in front of his art project called #AllHandsOnDeck, which features pictures of hands hung up on boarded-up shop fronts in Ferguson, Missouri November 20, 2014. "The aim of the project is to promote...more
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer grabs the throat of a protester after clashes broke out during a demonstration against the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline on Burnaby Mountain in Burnaby, British Columbia November 20, 2014....more
Demonstrators walk past hand imprints during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Ciudad Juarez November 20, 2014.
Storm clouds and snow blow from Lake Erie over the still-closed Route 5 highway in Lackawanna, near Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014.
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, Honduras November 20, 2014. The Honduran beauty queen has been found shot dead in a...more
Blood stains are seen on a wall as men collect human remains at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 19,...more
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, Sudan November 20, 2014. The joint peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID has been...more
Yevgeny Panteleikin, a local blogger, dumps a bucket of cold liquid nitrogen on himself during a flash mob on the embankment of the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, November 20, 2014. Panteleikin and several other enthusiasts poured cold liquid...more
A man lights a candle by his shop at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. Residents in eastern al-Ghouta have been cut off the main electricity grid for two years, activists said, relying on generators and other sources of...more
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014.
Members of the Druze community watch the funeral of Israeli Druze police officer Zidan Nahad Seif in the northern village of Yanuh-Jat, Israel, November 19, 2014.
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, November...more
Local workers transport a piece of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 wreckage at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine November 20, 2014.
Portuguese Air Force fighter F-16 (R) and Canadian Air Force fighter CF-18 Hornet patrol over Baltics air space, from the Zokniai air base near Siauliai, Lithuania, November 20, 2014.
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 20, 2014.
Volunteers use a paddle raft to move an elderly woman to a safe place at Jatinegara district in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 20, 2014. Heavy rain caused flooding in some parts of the capital.
Children gesture while posing for a picture at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border November 19, 2014.
An injured boy rests waiting to receive treatment at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Meraba, eastern countryside of Daraa, Syria, November 19, 2014.
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favor of free education, in central London November 19, 2014.
Pope Francis tries to grab an envelope as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 19, 2014.
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo, Brazil, state November 18, 2014.
Tourists, dressed in traditional Japanese kimonos, stand in a park in Kyoto, western Japan November 19, 2014.
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo November 19, 2014.
Japanese lawmakers including Toshihiro Nikai (3rd L), former Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, and Daishiro Yamagiwa (3rd R, back toward camera), State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, taste whale meat menu during a whale meat promotion...more
A man in an LED light mask performs the live art piece "Player" as he sits among visitors during the press preview of French artist Pierre Huyghe's first major retrospective at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California...more
Soldiers carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, Honduras, November 19, 2014. The bodies of Maria Jose Alvarado, 19, and her sister Sofia, 23, were found buried near a river in the mountainous region of Santa Barbara in western Honduras, said...more
A Syrian refugee reacts during a rally in Athens, Greece, November 19, 2014.
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech at a campaign rally for the leadership of the UMP political party in Mulhouse, France, November 19, 2014.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca, New York November 19, 2014.
Palestinian girls, relatives of Abdel-Rahman Shaloudi stand on a staircase near his destroyed home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan November 19, 2014.
Jewish worshippers pray at a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a policeman November 19, 2014.
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi, India, November 19, 2014.
Prince Albert II of Monaco kisses his wife Princess Charlene as they stand at the Palace balcony during a parade for Monaco's National Day November 19, 2014.
A bullet hole is seen in a door of a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a policeman, November 19, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.