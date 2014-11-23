Editor's Choice
Thousands of Buddhist monks attend a mass alms-offering ceremony in Bangkok's shopping district November 23, 2014. A total of 10,000 Buddhist monks attended the event, according to organisers. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates his second goal with teammates during their Spanish first division soccer match against Sevilla at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Phil Mohun does a back flip off of his family home after clearing snow from the roof following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ireland's Rob Kearney (L) tackles Australia's Israel Falou during their international rugby test match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A German riot police officer fights with Blockupy protester in front of the new European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A girl stands at a monument with inscriptions of locations that suffered in the Holodomor famine, during a commemoration ceremony for the victims, in Kiev November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) attends a political rally with Bordeaux's mayor Alain Juppe (R) as he campaigns for the leadership of the UMP political party in Bordeaux, southwestern France, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) celebrates an own goal by Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Albanians shout slogans during a protest against the government in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office in Tirana November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (bottom) and Gareth Bale (R) leap for the ball with Eibar's Abraham Minero during their Spanish first division soccer match at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
An aerial view shows collapsed houses after an earthquake in Hakuba town, Nagano prefecture, in this photo taken by Kyodo November 23, 2014. REUTERS
Newcastle United's Michael Williamson (top) heads the ball clear during their English Premier League soccer match against Queens Park Rangers in Newcastle, northern England November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani look out from broken windows in an empty school building in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) celebrates with his team mate Stanislas Wawrinka after they defeated France's Julien Benneteau and Richard Gasquet during their Davis Cup final doubles tennis match at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq,...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L), Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (R) and EU envoy Catherine Ashton pose for photographers before a meeting in Vienna November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A woman holds a candle during a commemoration ceremony at a monument for Holodomor victims, in Kiev November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A protester is arrested during a demonstration against police brutality in Nantes, western France, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Takashi Miura of Japan (L) fights with Edgar Puerta of Mexico during their WBC boxing super featherweight title bout in Tokyo November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.