A relative of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, mourns over his body during his funeral in Gaza City November 23, 2014. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces shot dead Halawa in the northern Gaza Strip, the first such fatality since a 50-day Gaza war ended in August. The Israeli military had no immediate comment. One of Halawa's relatives said he had been searching for song birds, which nest in trees near the Israeli border and command high prices in Gaza markets.

