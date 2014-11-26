Editor's choice
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A protester is detained by police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014.
A woman who lost her daughter attends a rally to condemn violence against women in La Paz November 25, 2014. The placard on right reads, "Stop violence".
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 25, 2014.
James Cartmill, of Veterans for Peace, holds an American flag upside down, to indicate distress, during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson,...more
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester is arrested by police after refusing to leave a main street, while bailiffs clear it under a court injunction, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, November 25, 2014.
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.
Smoke raises behind an Islamic State flag after Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters took control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014. Iraqi forces said they retook two towns north of Baghdad from...more
A damaged dome is seen in yard of orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.
President Barack Obama listens to Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel after the president announced Hagel's resignation at the White House in Washington, November 24, 2014.
A worker uses metal cutter as others carry to dismantled parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014.
A woman holds a sign during a rally following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York November 24, 2014.
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
A demonstrator reacts during a rally in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers, from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college in the Mexican state of Guerrero, near a gathering of members from the Alianza del Pacifico (Pacific Alliance) and...more
A man shadow boxes in a retail store window in Times Square, New York, November 24, 2014.
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actress Meryl Streep during a White House ceremony in Washington, November 24, 2014. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation's highest civilian honor, presented to...more
Palestinian school girls attend a class at their school that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City November 24, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani walks past a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 24, 2014.
Rebel fighters aim their weapons as they take positions at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo November 24, 2014.
Students sit in public transport outside the Psychology Department of the University of Peshawar, Pakistan November 24, 2014.
A woman walks next to an exploded shell in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson, Missouri early morning November 25, 2014.
Inmate Michael Hanline (3rd L) walks outside with his wife Sandee after being released from Ventura County jail as Justin Brooks (L), Director of the California Innocence Project looks on, in Ventura, California November 24, 2014. Hanline, a...more
A woman playing the role of Susanna Winslow peels carrots in a house at Plimoth Plantation in Plymouth, Massachusetts November 24, 2014. Plimouth Plantation is a living museum portraying the life of the Native Americans and the English colonists in...more
A protester reacts to being pepper sprayed by police after a group of demonstrators attempted to stop traffic on Interstate 5 following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Seattle, Washington, November 24,...more
Police fire "tear spray" to clear protesters during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25,2014. Scuffles erupted after Hong Kong authorities cleared part of a pro-democracy protest camp in the bustling district of Mong...more
School children travel to school on a packed auto-rickshaw in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, November 25, 2014.
