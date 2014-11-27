Edition:
Protesters flip over a Ferguson police car in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.

President Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House in Washington November 26, 2014. Gary (C) and Cole (L) Cooper of Cooper Farms in Fort Recovery, Ohio, provided "Cheese" the turkey.

Canadian celebrity radio host Jian Ghomeshi leaves court after getting bail on multiple counts of sexual assault in Toronto November 26, 2014.

Stranded window washers hang on the side of a hotel at downtown Santiago, Chile, November 26, 2014. Firefighters rescued two window washers caught on a dangling scaffolding.

A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26,2014.

Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, Syria, November 25, 2014.

Will Lautzenheiser hugs his partner Angel Gonzalez at a news conference to announce Lautzenheiser's successful double arm transplant at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts November 25, 2014. Lautzenheiser, 40, who lost his arms and legs to a streptococcal infection in 2011, said he has limited function in the new arms, which are encumbered by wrappings to help with healing.

Police take control of the barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters (bottom) before demolishing them at a protest site on the main Nathan Road at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

A female protester raises her hands while blocking police cars in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.

A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an Orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.

A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.

A detained protester jumps from a police truck as she escapes after riot police released teargas to disperse the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014. Kenyan police used teargas to disperse demonstrators shouting "President, Stop the killings!" outside President Uhuru Kenyatta's offices, in the protest over 28 people killed in a weekend attack claimed by Islamist militants.

A protester is detained by police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014.

A Palestinian flag flutters by a woman sitting on a sofa outside her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a winter day in Beit Hanoun town, northern Gaza Strip, November 25, 2014.

A Kashmiri woman holds her child while waiting to cast her vote outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Wangipora, north of Srinagar November 25, 2014.

Makoto Chino looks out over his family's farm at dusk in Rancho Santa Fe, California, August 14, 2014. In keeping with Japanese tradition, the lanterns guide family ancestors to the home, welcoming them to visit during the Obon Festival. Top chefs, traveling foodies and local residents all comes to Chino Farm stand for their heirloom vegetables.

Amanda Ashe of Oakland, left, faces off with a police officer during the second night of demonstrations in Emeryville, California, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.

Names are set on the carpet around microphones ahead of a news conference by Michael Brown Sr. and civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014. Sharpton said the grand jury system was misused in the Michael Brown case, and that the grand jury decision not to issue charges against Officer Darren Wilson was not surprising. He urged a continued investigation by the federal government.

Inmates in the South Bay House of Corrections put their hands in the air after taping the name "Mike Brown" on the window of their cell as demonstrators clash with police on the street below the facility in Boston, Massachusetts, November 25, 2014.

A protester has help washing his eyes out after being pepper sprayed during a second night of protests in Ferguson, Missouri November 26, 2014.

The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 25, 2014. France suspended indefinitely delivery of the first of two Mistral helicopter carrier warships to Russia, citing conflict in eastern Ukraine where the West accuses Moscow of fomenting separatism.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates after he scored the winning goal against Bayern Munich during their Champions League Group E soccer match in Manchester, November 25, 2014.

A fisherman smokes on his boat, at Wai Lingting Island, east of Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 24, 2014.

The scene of the Ferguson Police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri on August 9 is shown in this handout evidence photo released by the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office on November 24, 2014.

A motorcyclist and child ride against wind in snow in Balikun, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 25, 2014.

Serbian police officers of the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit pose for a picture in their base outside Belgrade October 8, 2014. In Serbia, police may use measures ranging from batons to special vehicles, water cannon and tear gas on groups of people who have gathered illegally and are behaving in a way that is violent or could cause violence, but they may use firearms only when life is endangered.

A woman speaks to an LAPD officer during a demonstration at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.

Angelina Jolie poses for a photograph with two Chelsea pensioners as she arrives for the UK premiere of "Unbroken" in central London November 25, 2014.

Former companion of French President Francois Hollande,Valerie Trierweiler, arrives for a publicity event to promote her book "Merci Pour Ce Moment" (Thank You For This Moment) in central London, November 25, 2014.

