A protester takes refuge from snowfall while sitting outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong.
Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before their match in Kolkata. Australian cricketer Hughes died in a Sydney hospital on Thursday, two days after being struck by a ball that led to...more
Sheep are gathered in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris during a demonstration of shepherds against the protection of wolves in France. French shepherds, with around 250 sheep, staged a protest in central Paris against the French government's Plan...more
Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemetery in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria. Residents are using ancient caves and cemeteries as underground...more
Stuntmen perform on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur, Nepal, November 27, 2014. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where...more
Stranded window washers hang on the side of a hotel at downtown Santiago, Chile. Firefighters rescued two window washers caught on a dangling scaffolding at a height of 50 meters, no injuries were reported according media.
A riot police shouts at pro-democracy protesters during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, Syria. Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front and other Sunni Islamists seized an area south of the Shi'ite Muslim...more
A man (2nd L) mourns over the covered body of his brother who was among four workers of an anti-polio drive campaign shot by gunmen, at a hospital morgue in Quetta, Pakistan. Gunmen killed three Pakistani women polio workers and their driver on...more
A woman cleans up a living room after it was damaged by recent shelling in the western part of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.
Canadian celebrity radio host Jian Ghomeshi leaves court after getting bail on multiple counts of sexual assault in Toronto. Ghomeshi, 47, former host of the internationally syndicated music and arts program Q on Canadian Broadcasting Corp radio,...more
President Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House, November 26, 2014. Gary (C) and Cole (L) Cooper of Cooper Farms in Fort Recovery, Ohio, provided "Cheese" the turkey.
At sunrise floats stand ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
An ethnic Miao minority child wearing traditional costume carries a plate of rice during lunchtime at the village of Basha in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, China. The village, an ethnic Miao settlement with a population of 2,200, is believed to...more
A protester confronts another protester (bottom), who was attempting to protect a convenience store, during a demonstration following the Monday grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand next to a stream flowing into the Mediterranean Sea during a rainstorm in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel.
The wreckage of a British embassy vehicle after a suicide attack in Kabul.
Children hold flags during a rehearsal parade in Osogbo, southwest Nigeria, on the eve of Osun state Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola's inauguration for a second term in office, in Nigeria.
Protesters march in Los Angeles, California, following Monday's grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Palestinians returning to Gaza wave as they look out a bus window at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday to allow thousands of stranded Palestinians to return to Gaza...more
Policemen urge pro-democracy protesters to leave the main Nathan Road where protesters have been occupying for weeks at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong.
Tamir E. Rice, 12, is seen allegedly pointing a pellet gun at the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland, Ohio, in this still image from video released by the Cleveland Police Department. Rice was shot by a patrol officer on Saturday after a 911 call...more
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif walks past his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (foreground) during the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation summit in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool
A Syrian refugee girl stands with her brother near their tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon.
