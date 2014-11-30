Editor's Choice
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters as he returns to Maadi military hospital in Cairo November 29, 2014. An Egyptian court on Saturday dropped its case against Mubarak, his interior minister and six aides on charges of...more
An overloaded vehicle transports people returning from the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur November 29, 2014. Sword-wielding Hindu devotees in Nepal began slaughtering thousands of animals and birds in a ritual sacrifice on Friday,...more
Pope Francis releases a white dove prior to delivering a Holy Mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Istanbul November 29, 2014. Pope Francis began a visit to Turkey on Friday with the delicate mission of strengthening ties with Muslim...more
Security and emergency agency staff investigate the Kano Central Mosque bombing scene in Kano November 29, 2014. Gunmen set off three bombs and opened fire on worshippers at the main mosque in north Nigeria's biggest city Kano on Friday, killing at...more
Children ride on a merry-go-round at a Christmas market in Berlin November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the National Action Network in the Harlem Borough of New York November 29, 2014. Sharpton is calling a countdown to the end of the grand jury looking into the death of Eric Garner in Staten Island...more
Supporters wave flags after Taipei mayoral candidate Ko Wen-je won the local elections, in Taipei November 29, 2014. An independent candidate backed by Taiwan's opposition, pro-independence party on Saturday claimed victory in local elections as the...more
Hungarian wrestlers fight during the Hungarian wrestling Championship in Budapest November 29, 2014 REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
French riot police apprehend a man during clashes with extreme left protesters during a demonstration against the French far-right party's congress which is held over the weekend in Lyon November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Bayer Leverkusen's Sebastian Boenisch (L), Tin Jedvaj (C) and FC Cologne's Kevin Wimmer (R) head a ball during the Bundesliga first division soccer match in Leverkusen November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A member of Afghan security forces arrives at the site of a Taliban attack on a foreign aid workers' guest house in the Afghan capital of Kabul November 29, 2014. The Taliban attack on the foreign aid workers' guest house ended Saturday night with...more
West Ham United's James Tomkins (R) challenges Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez during their English Premier League soccer match at Upton Park in London November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Big-wave surfer Cliff Skudin of US drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (L) jumps for the ball with Malaga's Arthur Boka during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople (R) blesses Pope Francis during an Ecumenical Prayer in the Patriarchal Church of Saint George in Istanbul November 29, 2014. Pope Francis began a visit to Turkey on Friday with the delicate...more
England's Anthony Watson (C) jumps for the ball during their international rugby test match against Australia at Twickenham Stadium in London, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Salko Rizvic, dressed in historical clothing, holds a portrait of the late president of the former Yugoslavia Josip Broz Tito as he poses for a picture during a gathering in Jajce November 29, 2014. Hundreds of anti-fascists and people from the...more
Supporters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak celebrate after hearing the verdict of his trial in Cairo November 29, 2014. An Egyptian court on Saturday dropped its case against ousted president Hosni Mubarak on charges of ordering the...more
World number one and defending champion Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland prepares to putt on the 16th hole during the fourth and final round of the Australian Open golf tournament at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney November 30, 2014....more
People attend a promotion action for the new fan shop of the soccer club Bayern Munich in Berlin November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
