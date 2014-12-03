Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Dec 3, 2014 | 1:20am GMT

Editor's choice

Men bury coffins of six people killed during the October 30 and 31 popular uprising, during a funeral service in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Men bury coffins of six people killed during the October 30 and 31 popular uprising, during a funeral service in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Men bury coffins of six people killed during the October 30 and 31 popular uprising, during a funeral service in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
Close
1 / 30
Singer Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Singer Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Singer Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Close
2 / 30
People gather to watch the lighting of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, an 88-foot white spruce from the Chippewa National Forest in Cass Lake, Minnesota, in Washington.

People gather to watch the lighting of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, an 88-foot white spruce from the Chippewa National Forest in Cass Lake, Minnesota, in Washington.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
People gather to watch the lighting of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, an 88-foot white spruce from the Chippewa National Forest in Cass Lake, Minnesota, in Washington.
Close
3 / 30
Indian Navy soldiers play drums during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai.

Indian Navy soldiers play drums during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Indian Navy soldiers play drums during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai.
Close
4 / 30
An LAPD motorcycle officer uses his baton to push back demonstrators as his colleagues detain a man during a rally against the Missouri grand jury's decision to not indict Darren Wilson in his fatal shooting of Michael Brown and the LAPD's fatal shooting of Ezell Ford, in Los Angeles, California.

An LAPD motorcycle officer uses his baton to push back demonstrators as his colleagues detain a man during a rally against the Missouri grand jury's decision to not indict Darren Wilson in his fatal shooting of Michael Brown and the LAPD's fatal...more

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
An LAPD motorcycle officer uses his baton to push back demonstrators as his colleagues detain a man during a rally against the Missouri grand jury's decision to not indict Darren Wilson in his fatal shooting of Michael Brown and the LAPD's fatal shooting of Ezell Ford, in Los Angeles, California.
Close
5 / 30
Ice-covered leafs of a tree hang over a roadside shrine near Kottes in northern Austria.

Ice-covered leafs of a tree hang over a roadside shrine near Kottes in northern Austria.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Ice-covered leafs of a tree hang over a roadside shrine near Kottes in northern Austria.
Close
6 / 30
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member walks with a replica rifle during a protest demanding the government find of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico.

A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member walks with a replica rifle during a protest demanding the government find of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member walks with a replica rifle during a protest demanding the government find of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico.
Close
7 / 30
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12), wide receiver Tavon Austin (11), tight end Jared Cook (89), wide receiver Chris Givens (13) and wide receiver Kenny Britt (81) put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Jeff Curry

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12), wide receiver Tavon Austin (11), tight end Jared Cook (89), wide receiver Chris Givens (13) and wide receiver Kenny Britt (81) put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12), wide receiver Tavon Austin (11), tight end Jared Cook (89), wide receiver Chris Givens (13) and wide receiver Kenny Britt (81) put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Jeff Curry
Close
8 / 30
A participant runs past a damaged building as he competes in a running race along a street in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, a rebel-controlled area.

A participant runs past a damaged building as he competes in a running race along a street in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, a rebel-controlled area.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A participant runs past a damaged building as he competes in a running race along a street in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, a rebel-controlled area.
Close
9 / 30
Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest, demanding justice for the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, at Washington University in St. Louis.

Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest, demanding justice for the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, at Washington University in St. Louis.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest, demanding justice for the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, at Washington University in St. Louis.
Close
10 / 30
A man who gave his name as Wildcat works out on NYPD crowd control barricades in the rain in Times Square in New York.

A man who gave his name as Wildcat works out on NYPD crowd control barricades in the rain in Times Square in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A man who gave his name as Wildcat works out on NYPD crowd control barricades in the rain in Times Square in New York.
Close
11 / 30
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, Thailand.

A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, Thailand.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, Thailand.
Close
12 / 30
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva.

An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva.
Close
13 / 30
A masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member loots a vending machine during a protest demanding the government find of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, at the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico.

A masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member loots a vending machine during a protest demanding the government find of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, at the General Attorney...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member loots a vending machine during a protest demanding the government find of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, at the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico.
Close
14 / 30
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire near the ruins of houses which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City.

Palestinians warm themselves by a fire near the ruins of houses which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire near the ruins of houses which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City.
Close
15 / 30
Comedian Russell Brand (C) holds a banner during a protest by residents and supporters of the New Era housing estate, in central London. The housing estate residents, in Hoxton, east London, fear they could face higher rents after the estate was bought earlier in the year by an investment group, local media reported.

Comedian Russell Brand (C) holds a banner during a protest by residents and supporters of the New Era housing estate, in central London. The housing estate residents, in Hoxton, east London, fear they could face higher rents after the estate was...more

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Comedian Russell Brand (C) holds a banner during a protest by residents and supporters of the New Era housing estate, in central London. The housing estate residents, in Hoxton, east London, fear they could face higher rents after the estate was bought earlier in the year by an investment group, local media reported.
Close
16 / 30
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.

Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
Close
17 / 30
Kashmiri women wait in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the second phase of the state assembly election in Rajwara, north of Srinagar.

Kashmiri women wait in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the second phase of the state assembly election in Rajwara, north of Srinagar.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Kashmiri women wait in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the second phase of the state assembly election in Rajwara, north of Srinagar.
Close
18 / 30
Youth leader Rasheen Aldridge (2nd L) of the Ferguson Commission listens as President Barack Obama (front) speaks during a meeting with elected officials, community and faith leaders and law enforcement officials at the White House in Washington. The meeting was held to discuss how communities and law enforcement can work together to build trust to strengthen neighborhoods across the country.

Youth leader Rasheen Aldridge (2nd L) of the Ferguson Commission listens as President Barack Obama (front) speaks during a meeting with elected officials, community and faith leaders and law enforcement officials at the White House in Washington. The...more

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Youth leader Rasheen Aldridge (2nd L) of the Ferguson Commission listens as President Barack Obama (front) speaks during a meeting with elected officials, community and faith leaders and law enforcement officials at the White House in Washington. The meeting was held to discuss how communities and law enforcement can work together to build trust to strengthen neighborhoods across the country.
Close
19 / 30
A demonstrator throws a firebomb at the windows of an ATM facility during a protest in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers in Mexico City.

A demonstrator throws a firebomb at the windows of an ATM facility during a protest in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers in Mexico City.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A demonstrator throws a firebomb at the windows of an ATM facility during a protest in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers in Mexico City.
Close
20 / 30
Thai Royal Guards march in front of the Grand Palace, during a military parade as a part of a celebration for the upcoming birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok. The revered King, the world's longest reigning monarch, will turn 87-years-old on December 5.

Thai Royal Guards march in front of the Grand Palace, during a military parade as a part of a celebration for the upcoming birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok. The revered King, the world's longest reigning monarch, will turn...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Thai Royal Guards march in front of the Grand Palace, during a military parade as a part of a celebration for the upcoming birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok. The revered King, the world's longest reigning monarch, will turn 87-years-old on December 5.
Close
21 / 30
A man in a wheelchair is reflected in a mirror, as he watches a news broadcast showing Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaking at a news conference during his visit to Turkey, at a gerontological center in Stavropol, southern Russia.

A man in a wheelchair is reflected in a mirror, as he watches a news broadcast showing Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaking at a news conference during his visit to Turkey, at a gerontological center in Stavropol, southern Russia.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A man in a wheelchair is reflected in a mirror, as he watches a news broadcast showing Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaking at a news conference during his visit to Turkey, at a gerontological center in Stavropol, southern Russia.
Close
22 / 30
A woman pours vermillion powder on the body of Sonu, a female stray dog, as part of a ritual before her burial in Ahmedabad, India. According to the residents, Sonu guarded the neighborhood for 18 years and was a favorite of all the residents.

A woman pours vermillion powder on the body of Sonu, a female stray dog, as part of a ritual before her burial in Ahmedabad, India. According to the residents, Sonu guarded the neighborhood for 18 years and was a favorite of all the residents.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A woman pours vermillion powder on the body of Sonu, a female stray dog, as part of a ritual before her burial in Ahmedabad, India. According to the residents, Sonu guarded the neighborhood for 18 years and was a favorite of all the residents.
Close
23 / 30
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe eats a local grilled fish during his official campaign kick-off for the December 14 lower house election, at the Soma Haragama fishing port in Soma, Fukushima prefecture.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe eats a local grilled fish during his official campaign kick-off for the December 14 lower house election, at the Soma Haragama fishing port in Soma, Fukushima prefecture.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe eats a local grilled fish during his official campaign kick-off for the December 14 lower house election, at the Soma Haragama fishing port in Soma, Fukushima prefecture.
Close
24 / 30
An Indian paramilitary trooper keeps guard near a polling station during the second phase of the state assembly election in Kulangham, north of Srinagar.

An Indian paramilitary trooper keeps guard near a polling station during the second phase of the state assembly election in Kulangham, north of Srinagar.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
An Indian paramilitary trooper keeps guard near a polling station during the second phase of the state assembly election in Kulangham, north of Srinagar.
Close
25 / 30
Swedish Member of Parliament Barbro Westerholm (L) speaks to former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden, shown on a livestream from Moscow, during the Right Livelihood Award ceremony at the second chamber hall at the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm. Snowden was awarded the Right Livelihood Honorary Award for "his courage and skill in revealing the unprecedented extent of state surveillance violating basic democratic processes and constitutional rights."

Swedish Member of Parliament Barbro Westerholm (L) speaks to former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden, shown on a livestream from Moscow, during the Right Livelihood Award ceremony at the second chamber hall at the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm....more

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Swedish Member of Parliament Barbro Westerholm (L) speaks to former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden, shown on a livestream from Moscow, during the Right Livelihood Award ceremony at the second chamber hall at the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm. Snowden was awarded the Right Livelihood Honorary Award for "his courage and skill in revealing the unprecedented extent of state surveillance violating basic democratic processes and constitutional rights."
Close
26 / 30
Chris Martin performs with U2 during a surprise concert in support of World AIDS Day in Times Square in New York.

Chris Martin performs with U2 during a surprise concert in support of World AIDS Day in Times Square in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Chris Martin performs with U2 during a surprise concert in support of World AIDS Day in Times Square in New York.
Close
27 / 30
A poster of Abdul Karim Jedban, a late member of the Yemeni parliament, is seen on a water tank damaged by an explosion of a bomb planted at the gate of a house belonging to a Shi'ite Houthi in Sanaa. The poster reads, "The martyr Dr. Abdul Karim Jedban."

A poster of Abdul Karim Jedban, a late member of the Yemeni parliament, is seen on a water tank damaged by an explosion of a bomb planted at the gate of a house belonging to a Shi'ite Houthi in Sanaa. The poster reads, "The martyr Dr. Abdul Karim...more

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A poster of Abdul Karim Jedban, a late member of the Yemeni parliament, is seen on a water tank damaged by an explosion of a bomb planted at the gate of a house belonging to a Shi'ite Houthi in Sanaa. The poster reads, "The martyr Dr. Abdul Karim Jedban."
Close
28 / 30
A member of the air force helps her colleague with her make-up before a military parade celebrating Romania's National Day in Bucharest.

A member of the air force helps her colleague with her make-up before a military parade celebrating Romania's National Day in Bucharest.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A member of the air force helps her colleague with her make-up before a military parade celebrating Romania's National Day in Bucharest.
Close
29 / 30
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in red to promote the "Test, Treat, Live Better" awareness campaign marking World AIDS Day in Rio de Janeiro.

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in red to promote the "Test, Treat, Live Better" awareness campaign marking World AIDS Day in Rio de Janeiro.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in red to promote the "Test, Treat, Live Better" awareness campaign marking World AIDS Day in Rio de Janeiro.
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Dec 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Nov 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Nov 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures