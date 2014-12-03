Edition:
Wed Dec 3, 2014

A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York on December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A sign for the village of Schneeberg, translated as Snow Mountain, is covered with ice, in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Israeli police forces detain a suspected Palestinian at a supermarket, where another Palestinian stabbed two people according to police and an ambulance service, near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A protester pushing his bicycle yells slogans while walking underneath a red cloth during a protest in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers in Mexico City December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Gregory Hughes (front), the father of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, cries as he carries his son's casket past mourners after his funeral service in the town of Macksville, Australia, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Men bury coffins of six people killed during the October 30 and 31 popular uprising, during a funeral service in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A sculptural artwork depicting a hooded high school student shooting former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and headless presidents is seen at the Contemporary Art Museum in Santiago, Chile December 2, 2014. The artwork, part of the "El ladrillo angular" (the angular brick) exhibition, portrays a student fighting against the ongoing continuity of dictatorship because of a political and economic system which has been impossible to destroy, according to "Papas Fritas" the artwork's creator.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A protester argues with police officers during a protest over the grand jury verdict in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in Webster Grove, Missouri, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Llamas are seen in front of the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attend a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Melchorita Garcia, who is at risk of being evicted from her home by the end of the year, cries as she watches how Jose Antonio Giraldo Zacarias, 44, (not pictured) is told that his eviction has been temporarily suspended in Madrid December 2, 2014. Giraldo Zacarias, a former landscape worker for 28 years, stopped making his rent payments to the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in 2011, when he became unemployed. His apartment, where he lives with his son after he separated from his wife, was sold by the EMVS to a private investor company that raised the monthly rent by almost two hundred euros, Giraldo says. Their eviction was postponed until January 9, 2015 thanks to the help of the Mortgage Victims Platform.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pictured during a news conference at his office in Jerusalem December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carries his weapon as he stands in an olive tree field, near villages which the Nusra Front said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A mourner cries at the cemetery before the burial of late student Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014. Tugce Albayrak, 23, was beaten up in mid-November in front of a fast food in Offenbach near Frankfurt, as she tried to defend two girls. She was in coma since then and died on November 28 when her family allowed doctors to switch off her life support, on the day of her birthday.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
(L-R) Cardinal Joseph Zen, former head of the Catholic Church in Hong Kong, walks with Occupy Central civil disobedience founders Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, Chinese University sociology professor Chan Kin-man and University of Hong Kong law professor Benny Tai as they arrive at the Central Police Station to voluntarily surrender themselves to the police in Hong Kong December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Students of Tevfik Ileri Imam Hatip School climb flights of stairs as they leave their classrooms for a break in Ankara November 18, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Student leader Joshua Wong makes a phone call during a hunger strike outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A volunteer clears rubbish from the Ciliwung River after flooding last week, in the Jatinegara district of Jakarta, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
The field is seen after the third ODI (One Day International) cricket match between England and Sri Lanka was stopped due to rain, in Hambantota December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Men suspected of fighting against al Qaeda's Nusra Front sit inside a room, after being detained by Nusra Front members, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A drought-related cactus installation called "Desert of Cantareira" by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano is seen at Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A Syrian refugee boy pauses as he carries his sister to their house in Hacibayram district of Ankara November 21, 2014. The graffiti on the wall reads, "He is now a soldier."

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Salvadoran workers build a Christmas tree at the Gerardo Barrios Square in San Salvador December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Singer Taylor Swift (L) performs as model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A newlywed couple kiss during a photo shoot, as an assistant runs away after lifting the veil, in Chongqing municipality, December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Pictures