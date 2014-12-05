Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Dec 5, 2014 | 1:00am GMT

Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat December 4, 2014. Millions of liters of crude oil have gushed out of a pipeline to flood 200 acres of a desert nature reserve in southern Israel, officials said. REUTERS/Yehuda Ben Itach

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Lazar and his sister Andjelka sit by a candle in their home in Majdanpek, as electricity workers struggled through snow, ice and treacherous terrain to restore power to a town left shivering without power, heating or running water for a fourth day.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A view of salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Talk show host Ellen Degeneres poses with singer Pharrell Williams after his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is unveiled in Los Angeles, California.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference for the first time in the ECB's new 1.3 billion euro headquarters in Frankfurt.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A man plays with his son as he sits in his one-room shack at a Christian slum in Islamabad.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, New York.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
The Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft sits on the launch pad awaiting liftoff in the sunrise at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Student leader Joshua Wong, covered with a blanket, looks on during the third day of his hunger strike in a tent outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
The burnt exterior of the Press House, a local media agency, is seen in the Chechen capital Grozny, after at least six gunmen and three policemen were killed in gun battles when the building was stormed.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Gwen Carr, mother of the late Eric Garner, listens as civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton (not pictured) speaks at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine. The Psycho-Neurological Hospital is caught in the crossfire in separatist-held territory. Medical workers say the head of the hospital was killed by a shell in Luhansk and about half the 180 staff have fled. There were 400 patients when fighting began, they say.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A window with broken glass overlooks the Lebanese-Syrian border as seen from a Lebanese military post, near the site of an ambush where gunmen killed at least six Lebanese soldiers, in the mountainous border town of Ras Baalbek.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A NYPD policeman reacts next to people protesting against the Staten Island death of Eric Garner during an arrest in July, in midtown Manhattan, New York.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A Brazilian flag is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A ground worker runs over a cover, after the third ODI (One Day International) cricket match between England and Sri Lanka was stopped due to rain, in Hambantota.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A shovel is placed over coal briquettes during a protest in front of the chancellery in Berlin. Germany's cabinet will agree plans to cut CO2 emissions by up to 78 million tonnes by 2020, pushing operators to shut some coal-fired plants, to help Europe's biggest economy meet ambitious targets to fight climate change.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A protester yells as he is detained during a demonstration against police violence and the grand jury decision in the Eric Garner case, in front of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, Missouri.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Alia Tunisi, a first grade school teacher, adjusts the skullcap of one of her students during reading hour at the Hand in Hand Arab Jewish bilingual school in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Taramuni Ray, 62, cries as she sits on the debris from her burnt hut after a fire occurred at a slum in Kolkata.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
The mother (2nd R) and family members of Lebanese army soldier Ali Mohammad, who was killed during an ambush in Ras Baalbek when gunmen killed at least six Lebanese soldiers, mourn during his funeral in his hometown of Habshit in Akkar.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Andalusian horsemen wait before taking part in a morphological contest for colts of three years during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas march during a graduation ceremony in Gaza City.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a suicide attacker drove a car laden with explosives into the residence in Sanaa.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A sign for the village of Schneeberg, translated as Snow Mountain, is covered with ice after freezing fog and rain, in northern Austria.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Israeli police forces detain a suspected Palestinian at a supermarket, where another Palestinian stabbed two people according to police and an ambulance service, near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
(L-R) Beth Ferrier, Helen Hayes, Chelan and their attorney Gloria Allred attend a news conference in Los Angeles, California, to speak publicly about their allegations that comedian Bill Cosby sexually abused and groped them decades ago.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Folk artist Han Xiaoming demonstrates painting with his tongue in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Han dips his tongue in ink to paint on paper, and uses his fingers to fill in final adjustments. The artist also uses a paintbrush held with his mouth and utilizes fish and vegetables as paint tools, local media reported.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actors Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A seven-year-old boy, who preferred to give only his first name as Benjamin, bandages a horse as he prepares for his polo lessons at the Puesto Viejo Ranch in Canuelas, outside Buenos Aires.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
