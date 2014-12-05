Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Dec 5, 2014 | 1:50pm GMT

Editor's choice

A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of Mandera, Kenya.

A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of Mandera, Kenya.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of Mandera, Kenya.
Close
1 / 24
A view of ancient, terraced salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco, Peru.

A view of ancient, terraced salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco, Peru.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A view of ancient, terraced salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco, Peru.
Close
2 / 24
A woman, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, shouts at police officers from behind a barricade separating protesters from the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York.

A woman, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, shouts at police officers from behind a barricade separating protesters from the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A woman, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, shouts at police officers from behind a barricade separating protesters from the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York.
Close
3 / 24
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Close
4 / 24
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a re-interment ceremony for Lieutenant-Colonel John Henry Patterson and his wife Frances in the agricultural cooperative of Avihayil north of Netanya. Patterson, a British commander of the Jewish Legion during World War I, died in 1947 and his ashes were brought to Israel and re-buried.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a re-interment ceremony for Lieutenant-Colonel John Henry Patterson and his wife Frances in the agricultural cooperative of Avihayil north of Netanya. Patterson, a British commander of the Jewish...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a re-interment ceremony for Lieutenant-Colonel John Henry Patterson and his wife Frances in the agricultural cooperative of Avihayil north of Netanya. Patterson, a British commander of the Jewish Legion during World War I, died in 1947 and his ashes were brought to Israel and re-buried.
Close
5 / 24
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, after a gun fight between gunmen and policemen in the Chechen capital Grozny.

A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, after a gun fight between gunmen and policemen in the Chechen capital Grozny.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, after a gun fight between gunmen and policemen in the Chechen capital Grozny.
Close
6 / 24
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton speaks during a news conference at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York.

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton speaks during a news conference at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton speaks during a news conference at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York.
Close
7 / 24
Posters of various newspapers paying tribute after the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela are seen ahead of his first death anniversary, in Soweto.

Posters of various newspapers paying tribute after the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela are seen ahead of his first death anniversary, in Soweto.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Posters of various newspapers paying tribute after the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela are seen ahead of his first death anniversary, in Soweto.
Close
8 / 24
A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in the city of Jableh at the Syrian coast, from Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province.

A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in the city of Jableh at the Syrian coast, from Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in the city of Jableh at the Syrian coast, from Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province.
Close
9 / 24
Francisco Ascencio, a member of the Salvadorean national amputee soccer team, is massaged before a training session at Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador. The El Salvador Amputee National Football team was founded in 1987 by veterans who lost their limbs during the civil war in the Central American nation. Many members of the team joined as part of their rehabilitation process and the team have won the world championship three times, from 1987 to 1989.

Francisco Ascencio, a member of the Salvadorean national amputee soccer team, is massaged before a training session at Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador. The El Salvador Amputee National Football team was founded in 1987 by...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Francisco Ascencio, a member of the Salvadorean national amputee soccer team, is massaged before a training session at Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador. The El Salvador Amputee National Football team was founded in 1987 by veterans who lost their limbs during the civil war in the Central American nation. Many members of the team joined as part of their rehabilitation process and the team have won the world championship three times, from 1987 to 1989.
Close
10 / 24
Girls talk to each other in their one-room shack while their grandmother sits outside, in a Christian slum in Islamabad.

Girls talk to each other in their one-room shack while their grandmother sits outside, in a Christian slum in Islamabad.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Girls talk to each other in their one-room shack while their grandmother sits outside, in a Christian slum in Islamabad.
Close
11 / 24
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference for the first time in the ECB's new 1.3 billion euro headquarters in Frankfurt.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference for the first time in the ECB's new 1.3 billion euro headquarters in Frankfurt.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference for the first time in the ECB's new 1.3 billion euro headquarters in Frankfurt.
Close
12 / 24
A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacific Ocean on Lighthouse Beach, north of Sydney.

A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacific Ocean on Lighthouse Beach, north of Sydney.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacific Ocean on Lighthouse Beach, north of Sydney.
Close
13 / 24
President Barack Obama dances with participants during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington.

President Barack Obama dances with participants during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
President Barack Obama dances with participants during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington.
Close
14 / 24
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.

Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.
Close
15 / 24
Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat, flooding 200 acres of a desert nature reserve.

Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat, flooding 200 acres of a desert nature reserve.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat, flooding 200 acres of a desert nature reserve.
Close
16 / 24
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts.

A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts.
Close
17 / 24
A student supporter is detained by a riot police officer during a demonstration by teachers in Santiago, Chile.

A student supporter is detained by a riot police officer during a demonstration by teachers in Santiago, Chile.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A student supporter is detained by a riot police officer during a demonstration by teachers in Santiago, Chile.
Close
18 / 24
Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst.

Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst.
Close
19 / 24
A well-wisher cries under the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok as people gather to pray for his health and celebrate his birthday. The king canceled a public appearance on his 87th birthday on the advice of doctors, disappointing thousands camped outside the hospital hoping for a glimpse of the world's longest-reigning monarch.

A well-wisher cries under the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok as people gather to pray for his health and celebrate his birthday. The king canceled a public appearance on his 87th birthday...more

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A well-wisher cries under the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok as people gather to pray for his health and celebrate his birthday. The king canceled a public appearance on his 87th birthday on the advice of doctors, disappointing thousands camped outside the hospital hoping for a glimpse of the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Close
20 / 24
A protester holds a sign up to a bus window in Manhattan as thousands take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner.

A protester holds a sign up to a bus window in Manhattan as thousands take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A protester holds a sign up to a bus window in Manhattan as thousands take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner.
Close
21 / 24
Bodo Ramelow of the Left party (Die Linke) blows a kiss to his wife prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringia state premier in parliament in Erfurt, Germany.

Bodo Ramelow of the Left party (Die Linke) blows a kiss to his wife prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringia state premier in parliament in Erfurt, Germany.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Bodo Ramelow of the Left party (Die Linke) blows a kiss to his wife prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringia state premier in parliament in Erfurt, Germany.
Close
22 / 24
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres speaks as singer Pharrell Williams is honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres speaks as singer Pharrell Williams is honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres speaks as singer Pharrell Williams is honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.
Close
23 / 24
An Andalusian horseman leaves after competing in a morphological contest for stallions of four years during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville.

An Andalusian horseman leaves after competing in a morphological contest for stallions of four years during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
An Andalusian horseman leaves after competing in a morphological contest for stallions of four years during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville.
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Dec 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Dec 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Dec 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures