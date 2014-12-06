Editor's choice
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a demonstration against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Galina Bayeva cries with her son and husband next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed by recent shelling at the Azotny district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
U.S. President Barack Obama winks as he enters the Roosevelt Room to nominate former Pentagon official Ash Carter to be his next defense secretary, at the White House in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, hold placards while shouting slogans in Foley Square, New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
A demonstrator restrains another as protesters clash with police in Times Square as they protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner as they enter the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan, New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Bodo Ramelow of the Left party smiles prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringia state premier in parliament in Erfurt December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in the city of Jableh at the Syrian coast, from Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province December 4, 2014....more
Orphans attend a gathering organized by Douma charity organization for orphans in Douma , near Damascus December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Well-wishers look toward the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok as people gather to pray for his health and celebrate his birthday December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Waqas,12, who contracted HIV through a tainted blood transfusion, walks down a flight of stairs with his father after an interview with Reuters in Islamabad December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands in the snow as he inspects KPA Unit 1313 honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang December 5, 2014. REUTERS
Student leader Joshua Wong, who has undergone more than 90 hours on a hunger strike, speaks to journalists beside other four students on hunger strike, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of Mandera December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
A man jumps to head a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Kolkata December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An elderly woman sits on a bench during a religious procession in Stavropol, southern Russia, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A woman takes pictures of a tree in Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden on a sunny autumn day in Tokyo December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Kamchatka Brown Bear Mascha stands beside a Christmas tree, decorated with fruits and fish, at Hagenbecks zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
View of Jardin d'Hiver installation by artist Christophe Martine during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon late in the night December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
View of Color or Not installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon late in the night December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights on the eve of Saint Nicholas Day at the Old Town Square in Prague December 5, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Military cadets attend a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military cadets take pictures of themselves during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The full moon rises behind the Shard building in London December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
