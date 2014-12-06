Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Dec 6, 2014 | 6:05am GMT

Editor's choice

A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a demonstration against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a demonstration against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a demonstration against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
1 / 27
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
2 / 27
Galina Bayeva cries with her son and husband next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed by recent shelling at the Azotny district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Galina Bayeva cries with her son and husband next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed by recent shelling at the Azotny district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Galina Bayeva cries with her son and husband next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed by recent shelling at the Azotny district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
3 / 27
U.S. President Barack Obama winks as he enters the Roosevelt Room to nominate former Pentagon official Ash Carter to be his next defense secretary, at the White House in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama winks as he enters the Roosevelt Room to nominate former Pentagon official Ash Carter to be his next defense secretary, at the White House in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
U.S. President Barack Obama winks as he enters the Roosevelt Room to nominate former Pentagon official Ash Carter to be his next defense secretary, at the White House in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 27
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 27
Protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, hold placards while shouting slogans in Foley Square, New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, hold placards while shouting slogans in Foley Square, New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, hold placards while shouting slogans in Foley Square, New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
6 / 27
A demonstrator restrains another as protesters clash with police in Times Square as they protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator restrains another as protesters clash with police in Times Square as they protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A demonstrator restrains another as protesters clash with police in Times Square as they protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 27
A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner as they enter the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan, New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner as they enter the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan, New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner as they enter the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan, New York December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
8 / 27
Bodo Ramelow of the Left party smiles prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringia state premier in parliament in Erfurt December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bodo Ramelow of the Left party smiles prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringia state premier in parliament in Erfurt December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Bodo Ramelow of the Left party smiles prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringia state premier in parliament in Erfurt December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 27
A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in the city of Jableh at the Syrian coast, from Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in the city of Jableh at the Syrian coast, from Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province December 4, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in the city of Jableh at the Syrian coast, from Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Close
10 / 27
Orphans attend a gathering organized by Douma charity organization for orphans in Douma , near Damascus December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Orphans attend a gathering organized by Douma charity organization for orphans in Douma , near Damascus December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Orphans attend a gathering organized by Douma charity organization for orphans in Douma , near Damascus December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
11 / 27
Well-wishers look toward the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok as people gather to pray for his health and celebrate his birthday December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Well-wishers look toward the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok as people gather to pray for his health and celebrate his birthday December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Well-wishers look toward the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok as people gather to pray for his health and celebrate his birthday December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 27
Waqas,12, who contracted HIV through a tainted blood transfusion, walks down a flight of stairs with his father after an interview with Reuters in Islamabad December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Waqas,12, who contracted HIV through a tainted blood transfusion, walks down a flight of stairs with his father after an interview with Reuters in Islamabad December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Waqas,12, who contracted HIV through a tainted blood transfusion, walks down a flight of stairs with his father after an interview with Reuters in Islamabad December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 27
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands in the snow as he inspects KPA Unit 1313 honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang December 5, 2014. REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands in the snow as he inspects KPA Unit 1313 honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang December 5, 2014. REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands in the snow as he inspects KPA Unit 1313 honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang December 5, 2014. REUTERS
Close
14 / 27
Student leader Joshua Wong, who has undergone more than 90 hours on a hunger strike, speaks to journalists beside other four students on hunger strike, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student leader Joshua Wong, who has undergone more than 90 hours on a hunger strike, speaks to journalists beside other four students on hunger strike, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Student leader Joshua Wong, who has undergone more than 90 hours on a hunger strike, speaks to journalists beside other four students on hunger strike, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 27
A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of Mandera December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of Mandera December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of Mandera December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 27
Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens

Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
Close
17 / 27
A man jumps to head a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Kolkata December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man jumps to head a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Kolkata December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A man jumps to head a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Kolkata December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
18 / 27
An elderly woman sits on a bench during a religious procession in Stavropol, southern Russia, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

An elderly woman sits on a bench during a religious procession in Stavropol, southern Russia, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
An elderly woman sits on a bench during a religious procession in Stavropol, southern Russia, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
19 / 27
A woman takes pictures of a tree in Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden on a sunny autumn day in Tokyo December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman takes pictures of a tree in Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden on a sunny autumn day in Tokyo December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A woman takes pictures of a tree in Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden on a sunny autumn day in Tokyo December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 27
Kamchatka Brown Bear Mascha stands beside a Christmas tree, decorated with fruits and fish, at Hagenbecks zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Kamchatka Brown Bear Mascha stands beside a Christmas tree, decorated with fruits and fish, at Hagenbecks zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Kamchatka Brown Bear Mascha stands beside a Christmas tree, decorated with fruits and fish, at Hagenbecks zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
21 / 27
View of Jardin d'Hiver installation by artist Christophe Martine during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon late in the night December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

View of Jardin d'Hiver installation by artist Christophe Martine during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon late in the night December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
View of Jardin d'Hiver installation by artist Christophe Martine during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon late in the night December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
22 / 27
View of Color or Not installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon late in the night December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

View of Color or Not installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon late in the night December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
View of Color or Not installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon late in the night December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
23 / 27
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights on the eve of Saint Nicholas Day at the Old Town Square in Prague December 5, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights on the eve of Saint Nicholas Day at the Old Town Square in Prague December 5, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights on the eve of Saint Nicholas Day at the Old Town Square in Prague December 5, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
24 / 27
Military cadets attend a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military cadets attend a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Military cadets attend a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
25 / 27
Military cadets take pictures of themselves during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military cadets take pictures of themselves during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Military cadets take pictures of themselves during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
26 / 27
The full moon rises behind the Shard building in London December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

The full moon rises behind the Shard building in London December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
The full moon rises behind the Shard building in London December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Dec 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Dec 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Dec 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures