Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Dec 10, 2014 | 1:09am GMT

Editor's choice

The reflection of a man is seen on a shattered car windscreen after a bomb blast in the village of Karzakan, southwest of the capital Manama, December 9, 2014.

The reflection of a man is seen on a shattered car windscreen after a bomb blast in the village of Karzakan, southwest of the capital Manama, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
The reflection of a man is seen on a shattered car windscreen after a bomb blast in the village of Karzakan, southwest of the capital Manama, December 9, 2014.
Close
1 / 30
Firefighters stand on lanes of the 110 freeway near smoldering hot spots of a large fire that consumed an apartment building that was under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014.

Firefighters stand on lanes of the 110 freeway near smoldering hot spots of a large fire that consumed an apartment building that was under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Firefighters stand on lanes of the 110 freeway near smoldering hot spots of a large fire that consumed an apartment building that was under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014.
Close
2 / 30
President Barack Obama cleans up a drink which spilled as he was having his picture taken with the couple at the table during a stop at a Mexican Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee December 9, 2014.

President Barack Obama cleans up a drink which spilled as he was having his picture taken with the couple at the table during a stop at a Mexican Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
President Barack Obama cleans up a drink which spilled as he was having his picture taken with the couple at the table during a stop at a Mexican Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee December 9, 2014.
Close
3 / 30
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Close
4 / 30
Galatasaray's Semih Kaya challenges Arsenal's Yaya Sanogo during their Champions League Group D soccer match at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Galatasaray's Semih Kaya challenges Arsenal's Yaya Sanogo during their Champions League Group D soccer match at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Galatasaray's Semih Kaya challenges Arsenal's Yaya Sanogo during their Champions League Group D soccer match at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 30
A competitor waits to get onstage during the 6th World Body Building and Physique Sports competition in Mumbai December 9, 2014.

A competitor waits to get onstage during the 6th World Body Building and Physique Sports competition in Mumbai December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A competitor waits to get onstage during the 6th World Body Building and Physique Sports competition in Mumbai December 9, 2014.
Close
6 / 30
A woman punches during a boxing class at Princess Women's Boxing Club in Shanghai December 3, 2014.

A woman punches during a boxing class at Princess Women's Boxing Club in Shanghai December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A woman punches during a boxing class at Princess Women's Boxing Club in Shanghai December 3, 2014.
Close
7 / 30
Members of Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters eat on their vehicle on the outskirts of Baiji, north of Baghdad December 8, 2014.

Members of Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters eat on their vehicle on the outskirts of Baiji, north of Baghdad December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Members of Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters eat on their vehicle on the outskirts of Baiji, north of Baghdad December 8, 2014.
Close
8 / 30
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses during a photo session with participants in the Second Meeting of KPA Exemplary Servicemen's Families.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses during a photo session with participants in the Second Meeting of KPA Exemplary Servicemen's Families.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses during a photo session with participants in the Second Meeting of KPA Exemplary Servicemen's Families.
Close
9 / 30
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo (left center) during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo (left center) during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo (left center) during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014.
Close
10 / 30
A coalition of faith leaders from the Micah Institute at the New York Theological Seminary perform a spontaneous "Die-In" protest at New York City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.

A coalition of faith leaders from the Micah Institute at the New York Theological Seminary perform a spontaneous "Die-In" protest at New York City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A coalition of faith leaders from the Micah Institute at the New York Theological Seminary perform a spontaneous "Die-In" protest at New York City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.
Close
11 / 30
The daughter of Rumain Brisbon begins crying as she kneels in prayer outside the Phoenix Police Department, the week after he was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.

The daughter of Rumain Brisbon begins crying as she kneels in prayer outside the Phoenix Police Department, the week after he was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
The daughter of Rumain Brisbon begins crying as she kneels in prayer outside the Phoenix Police Department, the week after he was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.
Close
12 / 30
A boy pushes a donkey cart loaded with bundles of cotton blooms that were collected by women cotton pickers in Meeran Pur village, north of Karachi September 25, 2014. Women make up the bulk of Pakistan's half a million cotton producers, but labor rights activists say they are often exploited by overseers, who often withhold their wages and may subject some of them to sexual harassment. Many women work in Pakistan's cotton fields for less than $2 a day.

A boy pushes a donkey cart loaded with bundles of cotton blooms that were collected by women cotton pickers in Meeran Pur village, north of Karachi September 25, 2014. Women make up the bulk of Pakistan's half a million cotton producers, but labor...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A boy pushes a donkey cart loaded with bundles of cotton blooms that were collected by women cotton pickers in Meeran Pur village, north of Karachi September 25, 2014. Women make up the bulk of Pakistan's half a million cotton producers, but labor rights activists say they are often exploited by overseers, who often withhold their wages and may subject some of them to sexual harassment. Many women work in Pakistan's cotton fields for less than $2 a day.
Close
13 / 30
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (L) and her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica attend an event where people were honored with the "Mexico Prize of Science and Technology" and the closure of the forum "Rethinking Ibero America: Building a future" in Veracruz December 8, 2014.

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (L) and her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica attend an event where people were honored with the "Mexico Prize of Science and Technology" and the closure of the forum "Rethinking Ibero America: Building a future"...more

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (L) and her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica attend an event where people were honored with the "Mexico Prize of Science and Technology" and the closure of the forum "Rethinking Ibero America: Building a future" in Veracruz December 8, 2014.
Close
14 / 30
Footprints and cycle tracks are seen on a snowy road in Buxton, central England December 8, 2014.

Footprints and cycle tracks are seen on a snowy road in Buxton, central England December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Footprints and cycle tracks are seen on a snowy road in Buxton, central England December 8, 2014.
Close
15 / 30
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014.

Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014.
Close
16 / 30
Protesters confront police outside the Phoenix Police Department the week after an unarmed man was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.

Protesters confront police outside the Phoenix Police Department the week after an unarmed man was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Protesters confront police outside the Phoenix Police Department the week after an unarmed man was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.
Close
17 / 30
Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi December 8, 2014. U.S. online ride-hailing service Uber has been banned from operating in the Indian capital after a female passenger accused one of its drivers of rape.

Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi December 8, 2014. U.S. online ride-hailing service Uber has been banned from operating in the Indian capital after a female passenger accused one...more

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi December 8, 2014. U.S. online ride-hailing service Uber has been banned from operating in the Indian capital after a female passenger accused one of its drivers of rape.
Close
18 / 30
Detail view of a wood railway boxcar at the Drancy internment camp memorial in Drancy, near Paris December 8, 2014. France said it had agreed to put $60 million into a fund managed by the United States to compensate Holocaust victims deported by French state rail firm SNCF to Nazi death camps, a deal that protects it from future U.S. Litigation. About 76,000 Jews were arrested in France during World War Two and transported in appalling conditions in railway boxcars to concentration camps such as Auschwitz, where most died.

Detail view of a wood railway boxcar at the Drancy internment camp memorial in Drancy, near Paris December 8, 2014. France said it had agreed to put $60 million into a fund managed by the United States to compensate Holocaust victims deported by...more

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Detail view of a wood railway boxcar at the Drancy internment camp memorial in Drancy, near Paris December 8, 2014. France said it had agreed to put $60 million into a fund managed by the United States to compensate Holocaust victims deported by French state rail firm SNCF to Nazi death camps, a deal that protects it from future U.S. Litigation. About 76,000 Jews were arrested in France during World War Two and transported in appalling conditions in railway boxcars to concentration camps such as Auschwitz, where most died.
Close
19 / 30
A memorial for Brian McKinney is seen at the site where his body was discovered in 1999 at Colgagh bog, Inniskeen, November 4, 2014. McKinney disappeared on the May 25, 1978, aged 22. His body was located on June 29, 1999 at Colgagh bog, Inniskeen.

A memorial for Brian McKinney is seen at the site where his body was discovered in 1999 at Colgagh bog, Inniskeen, November 4, 2014. McKinney disappeared on the May 25, 1978, aged 22. His body was located on June 29, 1999 at Colgagh bog, Inniskeen.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A memorial for Brian McKinney is seen at the site where his body was discovered in 1999 at Colgagh bog, Inniskeen, November 4, 2014. McKinney disappeared on the May 25, 1978, aged 22. His body was located on June 29, 1999 at Colgagh bog, Inniskeen.
Close
20 / 30
An aerial view of toppled coconut trees by a remote village following Typhoon Hagupit is seen in Dolores, Eastern Samar, central Philippines, December 9, 2014.

An aerial view of toppled coconut trees by a remote village following Typhoon Hagupit is seen in Dolores, Eastern Samar, central Philippines, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
An aerial view of toppled coconut trees by a remote village following Typhoon Hagupit is seen in Dolores, Eastern Samar, central Philippines, December 9, 2014.
Close
21 / 30
An injured man lies at a field hospital with a prescription treatment paper placed on his stomach after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus December 8, 2014.

An injured man lies at a field hospital with a prescription treatment paper placed on his stomach after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
An injured man lies at a field hospital with a prescription treatment paper placed on his stomach after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus December 8, 2014.
Close
22 / 30
Ami Denborg, sister of Anni Dewani, leaves a court with family members in Cape Town December 8, 2014. The South African court cleared Shrien Dewani of charges that he paid hitmen to kill his wife while they were on honeymoon in Cape Town four years ago. State prosecutors had argued that Dewani paid 15,000 rand ($1,300) in a plot with taxi driver Zola Tongo and others to kidnap and murder his wife, Anni, in November 2010, charges he has consistently denied.

Ami Denborg, sister of Anni Dewani, leaves a court with family members in Cape Town December 8, 2014. The South African court cleared Shrien Dewani of charges that he paid hitmen to kill his wife while they were on honeymoon in Cape Town four years...more

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Ami Denborg, sister of Anni Dewani, leaves a court with family members in Cape Town December 8, 2014. The South African court cleared Shrien Dewani of charges that he paid hitmen to kill his wife while they were on honeymoon in Cape Town four years ago. State prosecutors had argued that Dewani paid 15,000 rand ($1,300) in a plot with taxi driver Zola Tongo and others to kidnap and murder his wife, Anni, in November 2010, charges he has consistently denied.
Close
23 / 30
A visitor take pictures of the names of tsunami victims on the ceiling of the Aceh Tsunami Museum in Banda Aceh, December 9, 2014. The Aceh Tsunami Museum is a four-story structure designed by Indonesian architect Ridwan Kamil and is built to commemorate the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami.

A visitor take pictures of the names of tsunami victims on the ceiling of the Aceh Tsunami Museum in Banda Aceh, December 9, 2014. The Aceh Tsunami Museum is a four-story structure designed by Indonesian architect Ridwan Kamil and is built to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A visitor take pictures of the names of tsunami victims on the ceiling of the Aceh Tsunami Museum in Banda Aceh, December 9, 2014. The Aceh Tsunami Museum is a four-story structure designed by Indonesian architect Ridwan Kamil and is built to commemorate the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami.
Close
24 / 30
A nano Bible is displayed at TowerJazz Semiconductor in Migdal Haemek in northern Israel October 29, 2014. The nano-sized New Testament, containing the original Greek version of the New Testament on a chip smaller than five by five millimeters, has been nominated for the Guinness Book of Records as the World's Smallest Bible, the Israeli company said.

A nano Bible is displayed at TowerJazz Semiconductor in Migdal Haemek in northern Israel October 29, 2014. The nano-sized New Testament, containing the original Greek version of the New Testament on a chip smaller than five by five millimeters, has...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A nano Bible is displayed at TowerJazz Semiconductor in Migdal Haemek in northern Israel October 29, 2014. The nano-sized New Testament, containing the original Greek version of the New Testament on a chip smaller than five by five millimeters, has been nominated for the Guinness Book of Records as the World's Smallest Bible, the Israeli company said.
Close
25 / 30
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron sits on the floor as he joins students for "An Hour of Coding" at Number 10 Downing Street in London December 8, 2014.

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron sits on the floor as he joins students for "An Hour of Coding" at Number 10 Downing Street in London December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron sits on the floor as he joins students for "An Hour of Coding" at Number 10 Downing Street in London December 8, 2014.
Close
26 / 30
A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Bravo Co 2/147th AVN Renegades flies support for U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel over Kuwait City December 8, 2014.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Bravo Co 2/147th AVN Renegades flies support for U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel over Kuwait City December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Bravo Co 2/147th AVN Renegades flies support for U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel over Kuwait City December 8, 2014.
Close
27 / 30
A protester pauses during a march against police violence in New York, December 7, 2014.

A protester pauses during a march against police violence in New York, December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A protester pauses during a march against police violence in New York, December 7, 2014.
Close
28 / 30
A prison baker prepares panettone cakes at Pasticceria Giotto in Padua's Due Palazzi prison December 2, 2014. White-coated bakers are chopping nuts, dipping pastry into liquid chocolate and hanging freshly baked panettone Christmas cake upside down to preserve its domed shape. But when one of the all-male team steps outside to smoke, he is in a barred enclosure attached to Padua prison. Sweet smells have wafted through this building since 2005, when the local Giotto cooperative opened the 'Pasticceria Giotto', which they say is Italy's only bakery inside a jail.

A prison baker prepares panettone cakes at Pasticceria Giotto in Padua's Due Palazzi prison December 2, 2014. White-coated bakers are chopping nuts, dipping pastry into liquid chocolate and hanging freshly baked panettone Christmas cake upside down...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A prison baker prepares panettone cakes at Pasticceria Giotto in Padua's Due Palazzi prison December 2, 2014. White-coated bakers are chopping nuts, dipping pastry into liquid chocolate and hanging freshly baked panettone Christmas cake upside down to preserve its domed shape. But when one of the all-male team steps outside to smoke, he is in a barred enclosure attached to Padua prison. Sweet smells have wafted through this building since 2005, when the local Giotto cooperative opened the 'Pasticceria Giotto', which they say is Italy's only bakery inside a jail.
Close
29 / 30
A police officer walks among crosses planted by the NGO Rio de Paz (Peace Rio) on Copacabana beach, in memory of police officers killed in Rio de Janeiro December 9, 2014.

A police officer walks among crosses planted by the NGO Rio de Paz (Peace Rio) on Copacabana beach, in memory of police officers killed in Rio de Janeiro December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A police officer walks among crosses planted by the NGO Rio de Paz (Peace Rio) on Copacabana beach, in memory of police officers killed in Rio de Janeiro December 9, 2014.
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Dec 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Dec 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Dec 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast