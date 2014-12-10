Editor's choice
The reflection of a man is seen on a shattered car windscreen after a bomb blast in the village of Karzakan, southwest of the capital Manama, December 9, 2014.
Firefighters stand on lanes of the 110 freeway near smoldering hot spots of a large fire that consumed an apartment building that was under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014.
President Barack Obama cleans up a drink which spilled as he was having his picture taken with the couple at the table during a stop at a Mexican Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee December 9, 2014.
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Galatasaray's Semih Kaya challenges Arsenal's Yaya Sanogo during their Champions League Group D soccer match at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A competitor waits to get onstage during the 6th World Body Building and Physique Sports competition in Mumbai December 9, 2014.
A woman punches during a boxing class at Princess Women's Boxing Club in Shanghai December 3, 2014.
Members of Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters eat on their vehicle on the outskirts of Baiji, north of Baghdad December 8, 2014.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses during a photo session with participants in the Second Meeting of KPA Exemplary Servicemen's Families.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo (left center) during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014.
A coalition of faith leaders from the Micah Institute at the New York Theological Seminary perform a spontaneous "Die-In" protest at New York City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.
The daughter of Rumain Brisbon begins crying as she kneels in prayer outside the Phoenix Police Department, the week after he was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.
A boy pushes a donkey cart loaded with bundles of cotton blooms that were collected by women cotton pickers in Meeran Pur village, north of Karachi September 25, 2014. Women make up the bulk of Pakistan's half a million cotton producers, but labor...more
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (L) and her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica attend an event where people were honored with the "Mexico Prize of Science and Technology" and the closure of the forum "Rethinking Ibero America: Building a future"...more
Footprints and cycle tracks are seen on a snowy road in Buxton, central England December 8, 2014.
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014.
Protesters confront police outside the Phoenix Police Department the week after an unarmed man was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.
Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi December 8, 2014. U.S. online ride-hailing service Uber has been banned from operating in the Indian capital after a female passenger accused one...more
Detail view of a wood railway boxcar at the Drancy internment camp memorial in Drancy, near Paris December 8, 2014. France said it had agreed to put $60 million into a fund managed by the United States to compensate Holocaust victims deported by...more
A memorial for Brian McKinney is seen at the site where his body was discovered in 1999 at Colgagh bog, Inniskeen, November 4, 2014. McKinney disappeared on the May 25, 1978, aged 22. His body was located on June 29, 1999 at Colgagh bog, Inniskeen.
An aerial view of toppled coconut trees by a remote village following Typhoon Hagupit is seen in Dolores, Eastern Samar, central Philippines, December 9, 2014.
An injured man lies at a field hospital with a prescription treatment paper placed on his stomach after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus December 8, 2014.
Ami Denborg, sister of Anni Dewani, leaves a court with family members in Cape Town December 8, 2014. The South African court cleared Shrien Dewani of charges that he paid hitmen to kill his wife while they were on honeymoon in Cape Town four years...more
A visitor take pictures of the names of tsunami victims on the ceiling of the Aceh Tsunami Museum in Banda Aceh, December 9, 2014. The Aceh Tsunami Museum is a four-story structure designed by Indonesian architect Ridwan Kamil and is built to...more
A nano Bible is displayed at TowerJazz Semiconductor in Migdal Haemek in northern Israel October 29, 2014. The nano-sized New Testament, containing the original Greek version of the New Testament on a chip smaller than five by five millimeters, has...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron sits on the floor as he joins students for "An Hour of Coding" at Number 10 Downing Street in London December 8, 2014.
A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Bravo Co 2/147th AVN Renegades flies support for U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel over Kuwait City December 8, 2014.
A protester pauses during a march against police violence in New York, December 7, 2014.
A prison baker prepares panettone cakes at Pasticceria Giotto in Padua's Due Palazzi prison December 2, 2014. White-coated bakers are chopping nuts, dipping pastry into liquid chocolate and hanging freshly baked panettone Christmas cake upside down...more
A police officer walks among crosses planted by the NGO Rio de Paz (Peace Rio) on Copacabana beach, in memory of police officers killed in Rio de Janeiro December 9, 2014.
