Men travel in a boat after fishing at sea at night in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere. Its fishermen, however, worry about how they will make ends meet on meager earnings they say are being reduced further by polluted waters that are making fishing more difficult.

