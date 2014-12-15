Editor's Choice
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters comfort each other after leaving with their belonging outside the Legislative Council building in the Admiralty district in Hong Kong, December 15, 2014.
People take pictures inside a giant Christmas ball, part of New Year and Christmas holiday season decorations, in central Moscow, December 15, 2014.
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims reach out to touch the tomb of Imam al-Abbas located inside the Imam al-Abbas shrine to mark Arbain in the holy city of Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq, December 13, 2014.
A TV news crew files a report behind damaged homes after a mud slide overtook at least 18 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California December 12, 2014.
A firefighter cries during the funeral of Joyce Craig, Philadelphia's first female firefighter killed in the line of duty, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 13, 2014.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov laugh during their meeting at Villa Taverna in Rome, Italy, December 14, 2014.
A woman pleads to be released by the police after she was surrounded during an evening demonstration against police violence in Oakland, California December 13, 2014.
A man passes a house built upside-down in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2014. The house was constructed as an attraction for local residents and tourists.
A competitor takes part in the Fancy Dress December Dip at Parliament Hill Lido in north London, December 13, 2014.
A woman uses her smart phone in the pool at the Country Club in New Orleans, Louisiana November 30, 2014.
Zimbabwe's newly sworn in Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) and President Robert Mugabe teach Daluthando Phelekezela Mphoko, 4, the ZANU PF salute at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe,December 12, 2014.
Protesters take part in a demonstration against new laws on pornography outside parliament in central London December 12, 2014.
Former Guantanamo detainee Adel bin Muhammad El Ouerghi (L) from Tunisia gestures while holding a mate cup next to an unidentified member of Uruguay's central workers union Pit-Cn while standing on a balcony in a neighbourhood in Montevideo, Uruguay,...more
People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China, December 12, 2014.
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (R) and Sasha (not pictured) greet children with gifts as they arrive for the taping of the "Christmas in Washington" television special to benefit the Children's National...more
An injured federal police officer (bottom R) is seen as people chase after a car which reversed away after running over civilians, federal police officers, and journalists, during clashes in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, December 14, 2014.
A man dressed as a Santa Claus poses at the front of the Kollhoff Tower at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, December 14, 2014.
Indonesian Christians hold candles during a Christmas mass prayer session at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, December 13, 2014.
Afghan security forces inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul December 13, 2014.
A Palestinian member of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, displays a weapon during a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2014.
Maasai morans sing traditional songs and jump before the Maasai Olympics 2014 at the Sidai Oleng wildlife sanctuary at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kajiado December 13, 2014.
A cinema goer watches Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record...more
Singer Rihanna and her grandfather Lionel Braithwaite share a laugh at the First Annual Diamond Ball fundraising event at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California December 11, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with the unit's Afghan interpreter before a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
Belgium's Queen Mathilde cries while sitting besides King Philippe during a funeral service for Belgium's Queen Fabiola at Saint-Gudule cathedral in Brussels December 12, 2014.
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria
A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.