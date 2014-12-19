Edition:
Locals watch from the beach as waves hit an Indonesian tanker that ran aground near Narathiwat in southern Thailand December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

A boy in an army uniform weeps for victims in front of Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian protester during clashes following a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the West Bank village of Turmus Aya, near Ramallah December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

President Barack Obama gestures as he answers a question during his end of the year press conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Health workers rest outside a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Carlos Bahia, dressed as Santa Claus, waves to people at the Maresias beach, in the state of Sao Paulo December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Buddhist monks look at the Thai navy police boat which was swept over a mile inland during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami as they visit a memorial in Khao Lak, in Thailand's Phang Nga province, north of the resort island of Phuket, December 14, 2014. On the day of tsunami, Thai navy boat 813 was on patrol about one nautical mile offshore serving as a guard to members of royal family staying at one of the resorts near-by. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Coast Guard members conduct flare training on Plum Island, Massachussetts December 15, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class MyeongHi Clegg

A man, whose surname is He, cuddles the body of his dead wife during a sub-zero evening in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, December 17, 2014. The man sat by the roadside while holding his wife's body for almost two hours till his son came and persuaded him to bring the body home, according to local media. The wife had just bought medicine from a pharmacy when she collapsed in a street and died of heart failure. REUTERS/Stringer

Prince Harry takes a photograph during a visit to a herd boy night school constructed by Sentebale in Mokhotlong, Lesotho, on December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

A student is detained during a demonstration near the Ministry of Education at Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2014. Students were protesting against the increase in tariffs at their universities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A bride from the Santa Marta slum takes a break after getting her makeup done before a group wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman crosses a railway track on her way to a market in Kawlin, Sagaing Division, northern Myanmar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Kanaz, 21, gets out of a car after a practical driving lesson in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A manipulated photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping holding an umbrella, is left on a wall at the main "Occupy" protest site at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Pro-Russian rebels adjust the radio as they prepare to listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference broadcast in Donetsk, Ukraine, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Cuba's President Raul Castro (R) talks with Gerardo Hernandez (L), Ramon Labanino (2nd L) and Antonio Guerrero (2nd R) in Havana in this December 17, 2014 picture provided by Estudios Revolucion. The United States freed three convicted Cuban spies in return for the release of U.S. foreign aid worker Alan Gross, imprisoned in Cuba in 2009, and of an intelligence agent who spied for the United States and had been held for nearly 20 years. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion

Women in angel costumes marching around the site of the Sydney cafe siege line up to receive an embrace from a man giving out 'free hugs' to those mourning the victims of the incident in Sydney's Martin Place, Australia, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Jim Hart from New York feeds the birds in Battery Park in the Manhattan, December 18, 2014. Hart has been feeding the birds three times a week for the last three years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Alan Gross celebrates onboard a government plane headed back to the US with his wife, Judy Gross December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lawrence Jackson/White House

Afghan security forces inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul December 18, 2014. One policeman was killed and two were injured on the outskirts of the Afghan capital in a blast caused by a suicide bomber attempting to enter Kabul in a vehicle laden with explosives, an interior ministry spokesman said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A policeman collects blood samples as evidence on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Pakistan Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Window cleaners, dressed in horse and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, work during an event promoting the year-end and new year at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo December 19, 2014. The year of 2014 is the year of the horse and 2015 is the year of the sheep according to the Chinese zodiac calendar. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A police officer stands guard as a car that was driven into the headquarters of Spain's ruling People's Party (PP) is towed away in Madrid December 19, 2014. An unemployed Spaniard who said he was a ruined businessman rammed a car containing gas cylinders into the headquarters of Spain's ruling People's Party triggering a major police alert, official spokesmen said. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man rides a motorcycle through dense fog on a road during winter morning in the northern Indian city of Allahabad December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A fisherman walks on the partially frozen Jinzhou Bay of the Bohai Sea near residential construction sites, in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

