Editor's Choice
Choristers of St Paul's Cathedral sing Christmas carols during a photocall inside the Cathedral in central London December 22, 2014.
Rescue services personnel walk past a refuse truck that crashed into pedestrians in George Square, Glasgow, in Scotland December 22, 2014.
Rebel fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion move along a trench in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus December 22, 2014.
Using his walking staff as a makeshift hockey stick, Michael Grant, 28, "Philly Jesus," skates at Rothman Ice Rink in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 14, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked...more
Donna Salvaggio (L) and a woman who gave her name as Reverend Jordan hug at a makeshift memorial at the site where two police officers were shot in the head in the Brooklyn borough of New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment waits for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade to land after an advising mission at the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of...more
The body of a suspected Ebola victim awaits burial in a grave at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Spanish recortador jumps over a bull during a show in Cali, Colombia, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Two foreign flagged fishing boats registered in Papua New Guinea are destroyed by the Indonesian Navy after they were seized earlier for supposedly illegal fishing off the coast of Ambon, Maluku December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Izaac Mulyawan
Supporters of the Nidaa Tounes (Call for Tunisia) secular party movement wave the national flag and shout slogans amidst lighted flares outside Nidaa Tounes in Tunis December 21, 2014. Tunisian presidential candidate Beji Caid Essebsi claimed victory...more
Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton holds up his phone as he plays what he calls a threatening voicemail message he says he received following the fatal shooting of two police officers, in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 21, 2014....more
Guatemalan firefighter Hector Chacon, wearing a Santa Claus outfit, rappels down the Belize bridge to give toys to children living under the bridge, in Guatemala City, December 21, 2014. Chacon has arranged for firefighters to dress as Santa Claus...more
People from the minority Yazidi sect pass a destroyed military vehicle belonging to Islamic State militant at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, Iraq, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A boy rides his bicycle over the fur of raccoon dogs at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province, December 20, 2014. Chongfu township, which houses over 100,000 residents in Eastern China's Zhejiang province, is known as the biggest fur...more
Injured children wait in a field hospital after what activists said was was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Dog Xiaoniu dressed in clothes walks across a street with its owner (not pictured) in Shanghai, China, December 19, 2014. According to local media, Xiaoniu accompanies its owner to the food market everyday and is able to walk with its hind legs for...more
A man dressed as King Herod yawns next to his harem as they take part in a re-enactment of the nativity scene, in Arcos de la Frontera, near Cadiz, Spain, late December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man carries a weapons box left behind by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Azaalana checkpoint, after rebels took control of two military posts from the forces, in the southern Idlib countryside December 20, 2014....more
A woman poses inside a hole in a large Romanian flag during the 25th anniversary of the country's 1989 revolution in central Bucharest December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Relatives react upon the arrival of the bodies of Lebanese victims of the Air Algerie flight AH5017 crash, at Beirut international airport December 21, 2014. The Air Algerie flight crashed in July en route from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso to Algiers...more
A member of the clergy reads from the Bible to Ebola Patients in the recovery wing of the Hastings Ebola treatment centre in a neighbourhood in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian man, hoping to cross into Egypt, stands behind a fence as he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Grandmother (R) and mother of Muhammad Ali Khan, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on Army Public School, react during a visit by Imran Khan (L), chairman of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, at the school in...more
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, Italy, November 4, 2014. Agostinelli, 74, has a passion that has led him over the past 60 years to pick up and collect things of all types, from antique art to everyday...more
A Palestinian boy, hoping to cross into Egypt with his family, looks out a car window as he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Female members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) hold their service pistols that are covered with tape during the sealing of the muzzles of firearms at the National Capital Region Police Office in Taguig, Metro Manila, December 22, 2014....more
Pakistani Christians take part in a service to pray for victims of the attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at the Cathedral Church in Lahore, Pakistan, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A swimmer is seen before the traditional Christmas season swim in Monaco December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.