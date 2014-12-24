Editor's Choice

A New York City Police officer stands next to a flag flying at half mast on a roof of the 66th Police Precinct headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, December 23, 2014, during a rally with members of the community in support of police after two police...more

A New York City Police officer stands next to a flag flying at half mast on a roof of the 66th Police Precinct headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, December 23, 2014, during a rally with members of the community in support of police after two police officers were fatally shot in Brooklyn, New York Saturday, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

