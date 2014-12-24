Editor's Choice
U.S. troops from the Nato-led International Security Assistance Force light candles during Christmas Eve celebrations at Bagram Airfield, north of Kabul, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A tribal plantation worker holds a bow and arrow as he stands next to a burning house belonging to indigenous Bodo tribesmen after ethnic clashes in Balijuri village, in Sonitpur district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, December 24, 2014. ...more
A woman carries her baby as she looks out of her house window in a Christian slum in Islamabad on Christmas eve, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
New York Police Department (NYPD) policemen use motorbikes to create a cordon as protesters, demonstrating decisions by grand juries in New York and Missouri not to indict white police officers in the killings of unarmed black men, hold placards...more
People visit newly-built ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during a trial operation of the 16th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
General Manager Brandon Delaney looks up at the marquee sign after the announcement that the Plaza Theatre would be showing the movie "The Interview" beginning Christmas Day in Atlanta, Georgia December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
New York City Police officers pause as they visit a makeshift memorial at the site where two of their fellow police officers were fatally shot in Brooklyn, New York, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Palestinian protester dressed in a Santa Claus costume argues with an Israeli border policeman during a demonstration against the Israeli settlements and demanding for free movement for the Palestinians during Christmas near a checkpoint in the...more
Trader Peter Tuchman wears a "Dow 18,000" cap as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children try to walk through a flooded street at Kampung Melayu residential area in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Greek lawmakers leave the hall after the second of three rounds of a presidential vote at the Greek parliament in Athens December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Men decorate a tree with lights ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A New York City Police officer stands next to a flag flying at half mast on a roof of the 66th Police Precinct headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, December 23, 2014, during a rally with members of the community in support of police after two police...more
People warm themselves around a fire along a street on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People gather at the site of a bomb explosion in Sanaa, Yemen, December 23, 2014. Five bombs exploded in Sanaa's old quarter, where many supporters of the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group live, killing at least one person and wounding another, a Yemeni...more
A woman cries as she asks for a permit to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province, Thailand, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Butchers sell their remaining produce of the year at discount price during the Christmas Eve auction at Smithfield Market in central London December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of an all-women funeral company carry the coffin of Tori Johnson, manager of the Lindt cafe involved in the Sydney siege, following his funeral at St Stephens Uniting Church in Sydney, Australia, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus and a reindeer pose for pictures during an event to celebrate Christmas at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A miner takes a shower after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014. The underground mine, west of the capital city Budapest, has to stop producing coal at the end of this year in line with a...more
People attend the 'Weihnachtssingen' a candle-lit carol concert with 27,500 fans of the second-division club FC Union Berlin at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, Germany, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People carry their bicycles as they cross railway tracks on a foggy and cold morning in the northern Indian city of Allahabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment casts a shadow on a sign painted on a blast barrier at Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play on the street in Havana, Cuba, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A commuter walks though steam in Manhattan New York, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
